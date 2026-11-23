Krusty and Beverly Muntz agree to a romance-free friendship, until her prison pen pal, Sideshow Bob, comes out of the pool and proposes, with plans to turn her strip club into an experimental black box theater.

Sideshow Bob makes his first true appearance in almost two years in a Krusty-centric Season 38 episode of The Simpsons. This time, he’s not after revenge on Bart Simpson, but is bringing some culture to the people of Springfield. Here’s a recap of Krusty the Clown’s most recent failed attempt at finding love.

Season 38, Episode 8: “Curb Your Expectations” - Written by John Frink

It’s 3 am in Springfield as the Simpsons gather on the couch to watch live TV coverage of Krusty the Clown’s wedding. Kent Brockman (Harry Shearer) co-anchors the coverage with Andy Cohen (Himself) from Dabrinsk, Croatia. Krusty (Dan Castellaneta) is marrying makeup influencer Ophelia Lake, and Bart (Nancy Cartwright) is so excited that he’s already bought the souvenir hat and plate. By the time the festivities end, it’s time for school.

Everyone in Bart’s class is exhausted from watching the wedding, including his teacher, Rayshelle Peyton (Kerry Washington). Principal Skinner (Shearer) then announces to the whole school that Krusty has already filed for divorce. Bart is beside himself.

Meanwhile, Beverly Muntz (Tress MacNeille) closes up the Classy Girls Strip Club for the morning and heads to Skobo’s where she finds Krusty sulking. He usually shows up at her club after a divorce, and she asks him what happened this time. He recalls the hope he saw in Ophelia’s eyes, unable to bear watching it slowly crushed over years of marriage.

Krusty and Beverly walk through Springfield together, talking about her key to a happy life: Not having any expectations. Now she only flirts with men in prison by mail because that can’t lead to anything. They both view relationships as just a step towards a breakup, and Beverly talks about her dream breakup atop a Ferris wheel, ending with pushing her ex out. They end up watching the sunrise together, both thanking each other for a nice night. It seems like they will kiss as it starts to rain and hail, but they go their separate ways, content with the way things are.

Beverly gets home to her trailer and finds her son, Nelson (Cartwright), asking about her night. She tells him about a guy she likes too much to bring home, promising him their lives won’t change. Suddenly, their trailer starts to move, being towed somewhere. When it stops, they’re in Krusty the Clown’s palatial backyard.



Nelson is excited to live at Krusty’s mansion and immediately takes to the swimming pool. Beverly worries that Krusty is falling for her. He says it’s the opposite: since they aren’t in a relationship, he can keep her close. He gives them two interns to help with anything they need.



The interns drive Nelson to school, and he gets there decked out in the latest Krusty merch. Finding Milhouse (Kelly MacLeod), Nelson brags about staying up all night playing an advance copy of the Itchy & Scratchy Fortnite collab, saying he’s too tired to give him a wedgie. One of the interns does it for him.

At a soccer game, Beverly cheers Nelson on as he cheats. Krusty sits beside her, even though she told him he doesn’t need to be there. When she leaves the stands to get a beer, Krusty turns to Homer (Castellaneta) and asks for some wisdom. Homer reads off a motivational sign: “When in doubt, talk it out.”

Krusty throws Nelson a medieval-themed birthday party. Krusty tries to talk to Beverly as she bites the cap off a Duff Lite and loses a tooth, confessing his feelings for her. She rejects him, saying he never made a move and they agreed on an anti-romance friendship. Just then, Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) emerges from the pool and swoops Beverly up. He was her prison pen pal! Her letters convinced the parole board that he’s no longer a threat to society. Krusty is gobsmacked as they kiss and falls in the pool when Sideshow Bob proposes and Beverly says yes!

Nelson is upset with his mom, who takes him into the trailer and promises that nothing will change. But just then, it starts to move again. Sideshow Bob has hitched it to his truck, with “Just Married” already written on the back. Bart screams when he sees Sideshow Bob, who just laughs.

The next day, Nelson exits school looking sad. Krusty pulls up and tells Nelson he likes his mom. They vow to work together to stop the wedding, and Nelson knows an expert on Sideshow Bob.

Meeting in Bart’s treehouse, the trio, plus Homer, brainstorm a way to trick Sideshow Bob into breaking his parole. Lisa (Yeardley Smith) climbs the ladder with a solution, having pulled a blueprint from the Springfield Hall of Records. Sideshow Bob is not allowed within 100 feet of a school, and the rotating stage at Classy Girls is 107 feet from a preschool. However, with the rotation on, it would push Sideshow Bob within that perimeter. She even made a model to show them how it would work.

At the wedding, Krusty is shocked when the preschool, which happens to be in a trailer, is towed away, nullifying their plan. As the guests enter the club, the stripper bridesmaids (Grey DeLisle) recognize every man as “Steve,” even Reverend Lovejoy (Shearer).

Lisa tries to stop the wedding in progress with another record she found: a permit to transform Clasy Girls into a black box theater. Sideshow Bob reveals it’s true, having seen the venue first through photos Beverly sent him in prison and recognizing it as the perfect experimental theater space. Bev refuses to give it up, but when Bob asks if she'll call off the wedding, she says, “I do,” and Lovejoy certifies their marriage.

Krusty has one last trick up his sleeve. He stands and offers to invest in Sideshow Bob’s theater. Needing seed money, Bob agrees, and Krusty announces that Bob just broke parole by associating with a known felon. Bob’s parole officer rises to handcuff him and drag him back to prison.

On a Ferris Wheel, Krusty gives Beverly her dream breakup. Their car stops at the top as she kisses his cheek, then pushes him out. He lands on a crash pad, and as they part, she repeats one of her son’s favorite farewells, “Smell ya later.” But then she adds a dinner invite for tomorrow with no expectations. “I’ll pick your trailer up at 8,” Krusty says.

“Curb Your Expectations” Review

Despite being an episode titled “Curb Your Expectations,” it’s actually my favorite so far this season. Sideshow Bob's return always feels nostalgic, but this episode is also genuinely funny. The mismatched pairing of Krusty the Clown and Beverly Muntz is comedy gold, and the “Steve” bit somehow got funnier each time.

It’s also one of the more political episodes of the modern Simpsons era. Krusty’s lavish international wedding feels like a jab at Jeff Bezos’ multi-million-dollar Italian ceremony. In that sequence, expensive yachts from the millionaire guests are named “The Fun Percent” and “Presidential Pardon.” Then there’s the brief commentary on prediction-market bets as Homer loses his shirt while betting on Krusty’s wedding. This episode has some bite!

This is also maybe Sideshow Bob’s best entrance ever. It seems like a total babe is emerging from the swimming pool, and as the hourglass figure tosses its wet hair, it turns out to be Bart’s ultimate nemesis. The fact that Bob wanted nothing to do with Bart and instead set his sights on terrorizing residents with avant-garde theater is hilarious.

The episode ends with a Kenny Rogers-style throwback duet called “Two Hearts Beat as Two,” an anti-love theme for Beverly and Krusty.

Season 38 continues next Sunday, November 29th, at 8/7c on FOX, with “Jesey Score.”