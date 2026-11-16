A sleep study gives Moe his first good night’s rest in 27 years and a romance with a rival New York columnist, while the rest of Springfield is stuck with Moe-themed nightmares, in an episode dedicated to the late Eric Bauza.

The show may be called The Simpsons, but this week’s episode is all about Moe Szyslak. When Springfield’s favorite bartender seeks help for his insomnia, he finds that having pleasant dreams comes at the cost of everyone else having nightmares! Here’s our recap and review of this latest episode.

Season 38, Episode 7: “Dream Scenari-Moe” - Written by Broti Gupta

Everyone in Springfield is sound asleep, except Moe (Hank Azaria). Out of desperation, he goes where he knows he can crash: behind the wheel of his car. And crash is exactly what he does, into a wall at the Try-N-Save.

The next morning, Marge (Julie Kavner) is shopping with Maggie, checking the quality of the cauliflower when one of the heads turns out to be Moe’s! Moe tells her he hasn’t had a good night’s sleep in 27 years. “That explains so much,” Marge says, referring to his haggard appearance and surly demeanor. Hoping she can help, Marge invites Moe over for tea.

As Marge and Moe talk, Homer (Dan Castellaneta) treats their guest the way he does at the tavern, asking Moe to get him a beer and Marge a glass of wine, which he diligently does. Lisa (Yeardley Smith) finds a website for the Springfield Sleep Lab and shows it to Moe.

Moe checks in for the Springfield Sleep Study, and the intake nurse rushes him to meet Dr. Trey de la Mañana (James Austin Johnson), who shows him to the experimental sleep chamber. Moe tells the doc he doesn’t have insurance, but Trey says it’s free if he agrees to be part of the study. Without even reading it, Moe signs the form and crawls into the chamber. Then the doc warns Moe about the weird dream side effects.

Suddenly, Moe finds himself in a dream-like 1990s motion picture à la Nora Ephron called The Moe Things Change, where he is New York City’s #1 columnist at The New York Paper News. But his boss, Harry Metsali (Eric Bauza), has just hired a hotshot reporter from San Francisco, and Moe is told that his columns will now run every other day.

Moe’s workplace competition, Sam Wheaton (Meg Ryan), enters Harry’s office, and the two instantly start sparring. The boss gives them a little competition. Times Square is cleaning up its act, starting with the closure of the Pervland Theater. Cut to Moe and Sam dictating very different takes on the story from outside the marquee as a construction crew tears it down. Moe waxes about the loss of another venue for cinephiles, while Sam hypes up the arrival of a Good-N-Plenty flagship store. When they run into each other, they exchange barbs. Moe likens the new store to the touristy observation deck of the Empire State Building, which Sam says is one of her favorite places. Moe says it’s because she likes to look down on everyone.

Cut to Moe and Sam, back-to-back, him typing away loudly on a typewriter while she silently taps computer keys. She reveals that she used to look up to Moe. As she prints her article, he glances at it and compliments her skills before she darts for the elevator to get her article on Harry’s desk first. Moe chases after her and just makes it in. As the doors close, they both look furious at one another. When the doors open on Harry’s floor, they are locked in the most passionate embrace, making out.

Moe wakes up after nine hours of sleep, but what he mostly feels is love for his dream girl, Sam. At Moe’s Tavern, she’s all he can talk about to his patrons. He hopes that when he goes back to the lab, he picks up his dream right where he left off. His patrons don’t want to leave, so he puts a rat in their glass to gross them out and make them leave.

Moe puts on a suit for his night of sleep as he gets back in the chamber. He’s disappointed to find that he wakes up in bed, post-sex. The doctors observe the way Moe gropes in his sleep.

Bart (Nancy Cartwright) wakes up from a nightmare where a green Moe fungus monster prevents him from riding the world’s tallest halfpipe. Rushing to Marge and Homer’s bed, he finds that Lisa also had a nightmare about Moe appearing as head lice while she attended the suffragette convention of 1848. Homer shares his dream of being attacked by a mucous Moe monster in the medicine cabinet, while Marge dreams she's chased through the woods by Moe with a chainsaw.

The next morning, as Moe walks past neighbors, he finds they’re all afraid of him now. But it doesn’t seem to bother him as he sings “It Had to Be You” while reminiscing about more dates with Sam, like attending the grand opening of the Times Square Good-N-Plenty Store and seeing a double feature at one of the remaining adult cinemas.

When Sam goes to the ladies’ room at the Golden Shrimp Chinese Seafood Restaurant, he asks Mr. Fong (Bauza) to put a ring in an eggroll. Fong tells him he can’t propose to a girl like Sam in a restaurant like this, encouraging Moe to think bigger. He gets an idea.



As Moe dreams, we see that a satellite on top of the Springfield Sleep Lab is sending out waves to the town. Residents begin waking up from nightmares, screaming Moe’s name. When Moe arrives at his bar the next day, he finds it vandalized, with “get out of our dreams” graffitied on the wall. He wakes up Barney (Castellaneta) on the sidewalk and learns that even he was part of it, having suffered too many nightmares from Moe. Suddenly, the town shows up like a mob to confront Moe.

Moe rushes to the grocery store and finds Marge there, beginning to hide him. Bart grabs shoe spray to keep Moe away, and Lisa notices that the fungus mascot for the product looks a lot like Moe. Glancing around, she finds that the monster mascot for products that tackle lice and bad breath also resembles Moe.

Back at the Simpsons’ house, Lisa plays a Mucalex ad for everyone that features a man being attacked by a mucous monster that looks like Moe, exactly as Homer described in his dream. Lisa realizes this all started when Moe began working with the sleep lab.

As a group, they confront Dr. Trey De La Mañana, who confesses to the scheme and plays a video about how commercial-dodging has led marketers to find a way to monetize people’s dreams. Moe would’ve known this if he had read the contract he signed. Moe learns that they have no control over what he dreams, so Sam is a real part of him, but he’s warned that if he leaves the study, he won’t see her again. Marge begs Moe not to go back into the sleep chamber, but the allure of seeing Sam leads him to ignore her.

In his dream, Moe leads Sam to the Empire State Building’s observation deck. He gets on one knee with a ring and proposes. Sam monologues about how wonderful Moe is, and among his best qualities is that he’s always good to the people of New York, even if they aren’t good to him. Moe realizes he can’t stay in the dream and realizes she's not talking about New York, but Springfield. He kisses Sam goodbye.

Moe wakes up with tears in his eyes and tells the doc he’s leaving the study. Predicting this, De La Mañana already has another loser ready to take his place, Kirk Van Houten (Azaria). Thinking fast, Moe locks them out and destroys the machine with a fire extinguisher.

During the end credits, Springfield residents help Moe put his bar back together again.

“Dream Scenari-Moe” Review

This episode is dedicated to the late, great Eric Bauza, and it’s hard not to love it for that. I’m always a sucker for a heart-centered episode of The Simpsons, and for all his faults, Moe is an easy character to love and root for. The episode has a lot of fun with rom-com tropes, particularly riffing on Sleepless in Seattle. It’s Meg Ryan’s second time as a guest star on The Simpsons, previously voicing Dr. Stacey Swanson in the Season 18 episode, “Yokel Chords”.

There are also a few fun Disney nods to be found, starting with the fake studio in the opening credit sequence for Moe’s dream film (set to Frank Sinatra’s “Love Is the Tender Trap"). Touch-Moe Pictures is a play on Touchstone Pictures, Disney’s defunct label for studio output that didn’t fit the family-friendly Disney branding.

NYC’s Pervland Theater closed with three movies on the marquee. “Panty Raiders of the Lost Ark” is obviously an Indiana Jones reference, with Disney acquiring the franchise in 2012. Sister Act was a Touchstone film that inspired the in-universe porn parody “Twin Sister Act.”

National Geographic also makes a special appearance in this episode, with Disney’s majority ownership of the yellow border coming along with the Fox acquisition that led to The Simpsons being part of Disney. It’s the only real-world magazine you’ll find featured in this episode.

Season 38 continues next Sunday, November 22nd, at 8/7c on FOX, with “Curb Your Expectations.”