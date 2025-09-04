The Hills Are Crisp and Alive in New 4K Ultra HD Version Celebrating 60th Anniversary of "The Sound of Music"

The new remastered 4K release is just one part of a series of anniversary celebrations.

The Sound of Music is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and to celebrate there will be a number of events to mark the occasion, including the release of a 4K Ultra HD home edition.

What’s Happening:

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a new 4K Ultra HD release on September 23rd.

is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a new 4K Ultra HD release on September 23rd. The new home edition features a brand-new restoration, lovingly restored by Disney’s award-winning film restoration team. The 4K transfer showcases every mountain peak, every twirl, and every soaring note with stunning clarity and richness, along with remastered sound, and hours of bonus features.

The iconic film stars Julie Andrews as she lights up the screen as Maria, a spirited young woman who becomes governess to the seven unruly children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Her warmth, charm and songs soon win the hearts of the children - and their father. Memorable tunes “Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," “Climb Ev’ry Mountain," and “Do-Re-Mi," all make The Sound of Music one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time.

one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time. The 4K Ultra HD Digital & Blu-ray is due out on September 23rd for the first time ever, worldwide in 4K Ultra HD Digital & Blu-ray disc.

This fall, the anniversary will be marked around the globe with special theatrical screenings, live concert events, and fan experiences, all celebrating The Sound of Music.

60th Anniversary Celebration Highlights include: North American Stage Tour (Beginning Sept. 5, 2025): Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this critically acclaimed production of The Sound of Music will tour more than 80 cities. You can learn more at the official site, here. A 4K theatrical rerelease from Sept. 12th -17th in the U.S. and beginning on Sept. 20th internationally. The restored film returns to cinemas worldwide in stunning 4K, thanks to Fathom Entertainment & Trafalgar Releasing. For more information, locations, and tickets, check out the official site, here. Hollywood Bowl Sing-A-Long on Sept. 20th, where 18,000 fans can join under the stars for the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long hosted by Melissa Peterman. Learn more about this event and get tickets at the official site, here.



