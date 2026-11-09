Trailer Debut: True Crime Docuseries "The Well" Arrives on Hulu
How the decades-old search for the victims of the Speed Freak Killers was reopened.
A dark mystery is delved into in the new docuseries The Well, which is now available on Hulu and Hulu and Disney+.
What's Happening:
- FOX Entertainment Studios' The Well has arrived on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with all six episodes of the docuseries now available to stream.
- The series follows a newly formed cold case unit, led by Lieutenant Linda Jimenez, who begin to delve into a mystery from decades before in California’s rural Central Valley.
- Jimenez and her team are looking back at the horrific crimes of the so-called "Speed Freak Killers," Loren Herzog and Wesley Shermantine, who were convicted in 2001 of four murders dating back to the 1980s.
- However, it was long suspected they were responsible for many more deaths related to missing persons cases in the area.
- Jimenez and her team were determined to locate the remains of victims, finally providing closure to their families.
- Jimenez ended up being provided information by Wesley Shermantine himself, from Death Row, while attempting to make up for mistakes made in the past by previous investigators.
- The Well is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios, Mountain Top Pictures, Haven Entertainment and Fairvale Entertainment. Rachel Witte, Michael Bott, Toby Louie, Nicolas Levene, Kevin Mann and Mark Ankner serve as executive producers. Michael Horn serves as co-exective producer. The series is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global.
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