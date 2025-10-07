Dress as Your Favorite Ozian During Select Halloween Performance of “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere”

Come experience the much talked about “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” in your favorite Halloween costumes – during select performances.

The Sphere in Las Vegas is celebrating Halloween in wicked style, allowing guests of all ages to attend The Wizard of Oz at Sphere in costumes on October 30th and the night of Halloween.

What’s Happening:

Guests of all ages are invited to come dressed as their favorite characters from the Land of Oz during select performances of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere .

. For the 10 p.m. show on October 30th and both shows on Halloween, guests of all ages can come walk the Yellow Brick Carpet in costume and enjoy some special treats.

It should be noted that masks are not permitted, and all costumes must comply with all Sphere venue policies.

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere debuted back in August as an immersive new way to experience the absolute classic that is The Wizard of Oz .

Using Sphere's 160,000-square-foot interior LED display and its curved projection surface, the original 4:3 Wizard of Oz film is now expanded into a wraparound format.

film is now expanded into a wraparound format. Environmental effects—including custom scents—help transport audiences from the Kansas plains to the Emerald City in a sensory journey that only Sphere can deliver.

You can learn a little more about what went into creating this experience in our preview post

Tickets start at $104 and are on sale now at thesphere.com

Could Disney Films Be Next for the Sphere?

The Sphere is doing gangbusters with their immersive viewings of The Wizard of Oz , prompting them to have talks with Disney

, prompting them to James Dolan, Sphere Entertainment Co. CEO, has been in talks with Warner Bros. about additional titles, including the Harry Potter series.

But he’s also had conversations with Disney about possibly bringing some of the company’s popular films to the venue, such as the Star Wars