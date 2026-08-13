Movie Review: Hulu's "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" Highlights a Living Legend's Emotional True Story

I grew up listening to punk rock (or mostly pop punk), attending the Vans Warped Tour as early as 1999. So, it goes without saying that I'm very familiar with Travis Barker, Blink-182, and his numerous other projects. Yet, as the new Hulu documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear showed me, I didn't know everything.

Even if you aren't a punker, there's a very good chance you know who Barker is for one of several reasons. First, he's transcended the pop-punk genre, branching out into hip-hop and beyond. Second, even those who don't know his work recognize him as one of the best and most intriguing drummers alive today. And, finally, he's also married to a Kardashian.

Backing up to the first point, the documentary kicks off with soundbites from some of the top percussionists — starting with Roots drummer and acclaimed documentarian Questlove. Other familiar faces include Stewart Copeland of The Police, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, Lars Ulrich from Metallica, and others. We also soon learn that this film was made over the course of nine years. Sadly, even before that note, I realized it must have been in the works for a while as Taylor Hawkins (who passed away in 2022) was also present.

As you'd expect from a documentary about a single figure, after this splashy intro talking up Barker's status, Louder Than Fear looks back to Travis's upbringing. It's here that we learn that, not only was Barker's interest in the drums first sparked by Animal, but that his first drum kit featured The Muppets! No wonder his portrait can be found in the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster queue!

Unfortunately, it doesn't take long for tragedy to strike as Barker lost his mother at a young age. From there, we see him grow into the rebellious (at least towards his dad's "no tattoo" rules) but hard-working musician. Soon, we see him joining the wacky ska outfit The Aquabats before getting his big break as a member of Blink-182.

I won't go over every beat of the film — but I do need to talk about where the title comes from. In 2008, Barker was involved in a fiery plane crash that killed two of his best friends along with the two pilots. What's more, a mere year after the crash, the other survivor, Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, died as well. The physical injuries Barker sustained plus the mental toll that the incident left on him are immeasurable. In fact, despite being a touring musician, Barker refused to fly (which is why we see him aboard a trans-Atlantic cruise during multiple parts of the film). Luckily, we get to see Trav overcome his demons and show why love is... you guessed it: louder than fear.

Speaking as someone who's been a fan of Barker and many of the musicians that appear in the film for several years, it was thrilling to get to hear stories about his life and work. Naturally, the film is also remarkably emotional, given all that Travis has gone through over the years — especially with the plane crash. On that note, though, I do kind of wish they'd spent a little more time diving into his journey back into the air. Then again, it seemed as though it came about quickly.

In terms of warnings, I will say that there are some graphic images that pop up in a couple of places you may want to be ready for if you're squimish. Some involve Barker's tendency to hit the drums violently, leading to injury, while the others, of course, involve his post-crash recovery.

Overall, I thought that Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear was a fascinating watch and a great tribute to a man who's had a huge impact on the musical landscape over the past 20 years. It was also just interesting to hear directly from the often soft-spoken drummer himself. While I wouldn't say that this documentary is groundbreaking or award-worthy, I think it's worth a watch — especially if you're a fan.

I give Louder Than Fear 4 out of 5 upside-down drum solos.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear arrives on Hulu August 13.