Preview: An All-Time Great Looks to Get Back on Top at UFC 314

The UFC is taking its talent to South Beach this weekend as UFC 314 will bring some of the best fighters in the world to Miami. With a vacant championship on the line and several wildly explosive matchups throughout the card, this pay-per-view event promises to be one to remember.

The former number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world looks to reclaim glory against fast-rising up-and-comer who has been tearing his way through the division. Plus, two incredibly popular lightweights will put on a show in the co-main event and an exciting featherweight newcomer will challenge one of the best in the class.

Featherweight bout: Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

Yair Rodriguez will be looking to get over the hump in this high-profile fight. The 32-year-old has always been near the top of the division but has been unable to really break through. Back-to-back losses have brought his record to a still impressive 19-5 with eight knockouts and five submissions. Rodriguez is a creative striker and talented grappler, so he can finish the fight anywhere. He just needs to find a way to put it all together when the lights are brightest.

And in this case, Rodriguez will be welcoming Patricio Pitbull to the UFC. One of the most exciting recent UFC signing brings this MMA veteran to the octagon for the first time and fans are buzzing about his upcoming debut. Pitbull is as well-rounded as mathematically possible, sporting a 36-7 record with 12 wins by knockout, 12 by submission and 12 by decision. His biggest weapon though is certainly the power in his hands, which has allowed him to score huge knockouts, including one of UFC fan-favorite Michael Chandler. This will be an interesting battle between two guys who can take a fight anywhere.

My pick: Pitbull via 3rd round knockout

Lightweight bout: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Talk about a fight for the fans. Both of these lightweight contenders are wildly popular because of the way the consistently put on a show in the octagon. Michael Chandler has put together quite a highlight reel in his brief UFC career. Unfortunately for him, it has amounted to just a 2-4 record. Chandler is an absolute warrior in the cage, with a relentless pace and fast hands. He is at his best when the fight breaks down and becomes a brawl and he is very good at making that happen. However, he does need a win here to avoid losing a third in a row.

On the flip side, Paddy Pimblett will be looking to remain undefeated in the octagon. The fast-rising British star sports a 22-3 record in his pro career and has won his first six UFC bouts. Pimblett is very well rounded and, while not quite as prone to brawls as Chandler, he has proven he can handle himself on the feet. The grappling game is where he will likely find his advantage in this contest though. Pimblett has racked up three submission wins in his UFC career, including one over Bobby Green in his most recent outing.

My pick: Chandler via decision

Featherweight Championship bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

The UFC featherweight division is currently without a king as current champion Ilia Topuria is destined for a lightweight superfight. So, with the championship vacated, one of the best in the history of the sport will look to reclaim his crown. In his way though, is a red hot rising star who could spoil the party.

Alexander Volkanovski had a long reign as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The former featherweight champ won 12 straight UFC bouts before losing to lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and eventually dropping his title to Topuria. Now, with a still wildly impressive record of 26-4 with 13 knockouts, Volkanovski has the chance to take back the title. The former champ is a world class athlete in all aspects of the sport, with seemingly no weaknesses. However, his chin may be coming into question as he has lost his last two fights by knockout. It will be interesting to see if those results change the way he fights in this main event.

Diego Lopes is certainly a dangerous fighter who has proven he can put his opponents away. He sports a 26-6 record with 10 knockouts and 12 submissions. That grappling game might just force Volkanovski into keeping this fight on the feet and Lopes knows he can compete there too. Lopes has won five fights in a row, including a decision victory over former title challenger Brian Ortega his last time out. It will be interesting to see if Lopes looks to take this fight to the ground and whether or not he can if he tries.

My pick: Volkanovski via decision

UFC 146 will be held Saturday, April 12 at 10 PM ET. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.