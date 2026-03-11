TV Recap: Will Trent — A Hazing Death, a Hidden Love, and a Father's Betrayal in "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets"

Will Trent Season 4, Episode 10, “You’re Only as Sick as Your Secrets,” takes a detour from Will Trent’s headline investigations to deliver something more ensemble-driven: a fraternity hazing scandal that stretches back years, a cover-up that goes all the way to the chancellor’s office, and a love story that turns a killer’s grief into justice delayed. While Will is present, the episode belongs as much to Angie and Faith as to him, with Angie’s pregnant instincts proving sharper than any interrogation tactic, and Faith quietly hitting a wall she’s been building toward all season. The result is an hour that uses college homecoming pageantry as a backdrop to examine what institutions protect and who they sacrifice when reputation is on the line.

Season 4, Episode 10: “You’re Only as Sick as Your Secrets” - Written by Antoine Niguel Perry

Two drunk college students, Molly (Rachel O’Hara) and Amber (Anvitha Amuluru), climb stone steps toward a campus fountain on their way back, with Molly feeling like she might throw up. When they lean over the fountain, they find a body — a young man in his underwear, duct tape sealed across his mouth with the word “Loyalty” written on it. Georgia Atlantic University has a murder on its hands, and homecoming week has just become something considerably less festive.

Across town, Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Seth McDale (Scott Foley) are in a baby prep class, enduring a teacher named Ingrid (Andrea Frankle) who is apparently determined to catalog every possible way a newborn can kill itself. While Seth may have been confident about the CPR portion of the class, the program overall leaves Seth on the edge of a nervous breakdown.

Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) arrives at Georgia Atlantic to interview Chancellor Peter Bixby (Daniel Pearce), who seems far more concerned with the Boozy Booster Brunch and the edits coming back from the Wine and Winners Party than with the dead student in his fountain. The victim is Paxton Cole, honor roll, president of Delta Chi Kappa fraternity. Bixby floats the theory that Paxton witnessed a drug deal. Will points out, patiently, that witnessing a drug deal does not typically result in a man being stripped to his underwear, deposited in a public fountain, and duct-taped with a message. Bixby’s assistant Sheila (Helen Huff) knocks twice before he dismisses Will altogether.

Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), Franklin (Kevin Daniels), and Angie converge on the Delta Chi Kappa house to find pledges cleaning the front porch with toothbrushes. A figure ducks away from the living room window. None of the pledges will speak — none are allowed to — until chapter president Sean (Jacob Buster) steps out to manage the situation. Angie announces that Paxton is dead and that she’s ready to start making hazing arrests.

Inside, Faith and Ormewood corner the window-watcher. He turns out to be Griffin (Tyler Patrick Smith), nicknamed “Badger,” who runs a fake ID operation out of the house. He swears he had nothing to do with Paxton, but confirms that last night, Paxton and another brother named Greg Sharkins — nickname “Sharkey” — left together to pick up kegs using Griffin’s fake IDs. That was the last anyone saw of either of them.

While Franklin and Ormewood work the pledges for information on Sharkey, Angie takes a different approach to Sean. She gets on the floor, breathes hard, and performs a convincingly alarming pregnancy episode until Sean scrambles to help her into a chair. With him off-balance, she gets him talking. His parents have him on a five-year personal timeline — engagement, marriage, child, legacy preserved. He’s the fifth generation of his family to pledge Delta Chi Kappa. When Angie points to a gap on the wall where last year’s chapter photo should hang and asks what happened, Sean tells her a pledge broke it. She asks if the punishment involved tape over the mouth. He says no: they only do “shows of commitment.” Angie pushes on who might have had a grudge against Paxton. Sean eventually gives her the answer: Paxton shared a private sex tape from a group chat. It leaked. The girl in it was named Brit.

At Beta Iota Theta sorority, Angie finds Brit (Tommi Rose) running cheer practice with a perfectionist’s intensity. In a quiet corner, Brit tells Angie she signed an NDA and can’t discuss her issue with Paxton. Angie tells her that no NDA can override the violation she experienced. Brit begins to cry — Paxton ruined her college years, she says, and she wasn’t going to let him ruin her future by killing him. She walks away. Two of her sorority sisters (Bailey Gavulic and Lisa Yamada) stay behind to fill in the blanks. Doorbell, they explain, was Paxton’s nickname, because the sound of a doorbell is “ding-dong” and he had an impressive member. As for the DK boys generally, the school protects them. They reveal that Sean’s father is Chancellor Bixby himself.

Will updates Faith from Bixby’s office: the fraternity has not had a single formal complaint in ten years — not a record; it’s a red flag. Back at the GBI, Faith receives a letter delivered from Fulton County Jail. She files it in a drawer already full of unopened letters. Will watches. He brings up Malcolm. “There is a time and a place, Will,” Faith says, “and this one’s neither.”

At Beer Depot — the last place Paxton’s card was charged — Will and Faith find the store closed and Paxton’s red truck in the lot, keg still in the bed, keys still in the ignition. Will works through the trash while Faith takes the cab. Will finds two sets of clothes next to a sealed ice chest. The lock has been staked shut. He opens it. Inside: Sharkey, dead, duct tape on his mouth, the word “Fortitude” written on it.

Ormewood and Franklin receive the news at the frat house. Franklin notices something on the patio they’d been watching the pledges clean — four columns, each with a word underneath. Loyalty. Fortitude. Integrity. Diligence. “It’s not over yet,” Ormewood says.

Back at home, Seth has baby-proofed the nursery to the point of structural instability — a drawer he’s bolted down pulls the entire cabinet off the wall when tested. Angie gets on the floor to talk him down and produces a flyer for a lecture on human parasites, one of his medical interests. Between his medicine and her law enforcement work, she tells him their kid is going to be fine.

At the morgue, Pete Chin (Kurt Yue) reports that both victims had alprazolam in their systems — three times the recommended dosage — plus high blood alcohol. Gold flakes in both stomachs suggest Goldenkranz brand liquor. Ormewood suspects they were drugged at a party. Angie volunteers to work the sorority girls, and asks Faith to join her.

Faith and Angie bring two of the Beta Iota Theta sisters to the precinct. Sharing the case details — gold-themed drinks, both boys found in their underwear — triggers a memory: the DK Gatsby party, everything gold-themed, about a year ago. And a DK pledge died around that time. A boy named Barry Evers.

Will confronts Bixby again. He’d already connected the dots: Bixby was a DK himself. His son Sean is a DK. The fraternity’s clean record isn’t credibility, it’s institutional protection. Will gets a call from Angie mid-conversation, learning about Barry Evers. When he says the name, Bixby goes cold. Barry was drunk, he says. Overwhelmed. He wandered into the woods and died in a tragic accident. Will notices the limited media coverage, the absence of any mention of Barry’s pledge status, and the absence of a public inquiry. He vows to exhume the body.

Seth drops by the GBI to bond with Will and invites him to the parasite lecture. He helps find Will’s missing cufflink, and is roped into hearing the autopsy findings. The autopsy tells the story that the official report didn’t. Pete lays it out: darkened tissue consistent with frostbite, hypothermia, splinters in the soles of Barry’s feet from walking barefoot through the forest. He was found fully dressed. Adhesive residue suggests his mouth was taped shut. Gold flakes in his stomach. The official cause of death does not match what’s on the body. Someone staged this. And whoever killed Paxton and Sharkey likely helped cover up Barry’s death as well. Inside the jacket Barry was buried in, Will finds a handwritten note: “I will never forget.”

Faith compares the handwriting to a photo Angie took of Brit’s handwriting at the sorority. The duct-tape words were printed in all caps — no match. But the note? It matches. Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) recalibrates the theory: Brit’s NDA was filed the day after Barry’s death. The sex tape story was a diversion. A hazing ritual gone wrong led to Barry’s death. Faith orders everyone into protective custody, and Brit brought in immediately.

At the frat house, the brothers are processing their grief with candles and a memorial walk to the quad for Paxton and Sharkey. Franklin heads to the quad. Angie goes inside.

At the sorority, Faith and Ormewood ask for Brit. Last seen an hour ago, heading toward the woods — the same woods where Barry Evers was found dead.

Inside the frat house, Angie announces herself and works her way upstairs to Sean’s room. A framed photo of Sean and his father is on the desk. Her baby bump knocks a folder off the desk; she gets on her knees to pick it up and spots a keepsake box under the bed. Inside: Polaroids of Barry and Sean, intimate, tender. And Sean’s own prescription bottle of alprazolam. She hears a muffled sound from above. She calls for backup.

One more flight up, the smell hits her first. She enters a room to find Sean pouring gasoline in a circle around Griffin, who is bound to a chair with tape over his mouth. Sean doesn’t flinch when he sees her. He confesses to loving Barry, to nobody ever being allowed to talk about what happened. “I should’ve stopped him,” he says. Angie asks him to tell her what happened.

In the woods, Franklin, Faith, and Ormewood search in the dark with flashlights until Franklin hears movement in the brush and pulls the leaves apart. Brit, bound, “Integrity” taped to her mouth. She’s alive.

The two confessions intercut. Barry spilled a drink on her, which upset Paxton, who initiated a pledge walk through campus that turned more and more cruel. Paxton and Sharkey kept escalating. Badger taped Barry’s mouth shut “because pledges don’t speak.” Barry was stripped and left naked in the woods to find his own way back. Sean secretly loved Barry. He should have stepped in. The next morning, they searched and found Barry dead. Sean’s father told them to put clothes on the body and leave it. The lawyer arrived the next day with NDAs.

“My father said we just have to move on as if Barry never existed,” Sean says, sobbing, “to protect our futures.” He looks at Angie. “Barry mattered.” Angie tries to reach him. When APD floods in, she fires a shot, and Sean drops his lighter. The rug catches briefly before she smothers it with her jacket. She places him under arrest.

Will delivers the news to Bixby. Sean has requested no contact and will seek his own legal counsel. Bixby is facing charges for the cover-up of Barry Evers’ death.

Faith sits at her desk. The letters from Malcolm are in front of her, still unopened. Amanda knocks — she’s heading to the DA — and stops when she sees Faith’s face. She sits down. Faith tells Amanda she’s been watching what the job has cost her, and she still believes what they do matters. She asks Faith what’s in her heart. “I don’t know if I can do this job anymore,” Faith says. She puts the letters back in the drawer.

The episode closes at Seth’s house. After the parasite lecture, Will accompanied Seth to the hardware store. Now the two of them are fixing the nursery together, installing the cabinet properly this time. Angie comes home, surprised and visibly moved. She offers to order Thai food. It’s a quiet, warm ending to a heavy episode — Will, for once, letting himself be part of someone’s family before the case is even cold.



Will Trent returns next Tuesday, March 17th, with “He Lives!” at 8/7c on ABC.

When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio’s name, Will races to Puerto Rico. Joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.

Songs Featured in This Episode

“Bet on Me” by Solo Jaxon