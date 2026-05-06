TV Recap: Will Trent — Uncle Will Reports for Duty in Season 4 Finale

The Season 4 finale of Will Trent delivers a gut punch the show has been building toward all season — and then, unexpectedly, a reason to keep going. “Be of Service” opens with a kidnapping case that turns out to be something far more righteous than it first appears, then pivots on a shocking death. What follows is one of the most emotionally ambitious sequences the series has attempted: a time-lapse of grief, recovery, and the slow, stubborn work of showing up. Let’s recap.

Season 4, Episode 18: “Be of Service” — Written by Inda Craig-Galván & Juliet Lashinsky-Revene

The episode opens on a car full of teenagers pulled over on the side of the road so Nick (Sam Huntsman) can make a quick pit stop. Lizzie (Emma Pietzer Price), behind the wheel, urges him to hurry. Before Nick even makes it back to the car, two officers approach and order everyone out of the vehicle. Their tone is immediately aggressive. When Nick tells them they know their rights, one of the officers (Chris Muto) extends his baton and begins to beat him.

At the GBI/APD softball game, Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) is at bat for Team Law, with Caleb Roussard (Yul Vazquez) cheering him on from the stands. Will swings through the first two pitches, and Pete (Kurt Yue), the umpire, apologizes for calling him out each time — Will waves it off, owning his misses. On the third pitch, he finally connects… then stands there. Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) has to remind him to run. He takes off, only to be thrown out when Seth (Scott Foley), playing for Team Lab, snags the ball. In the elevator afterward, Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) is fuming: he bet $300 on this game.

Upstairs on the APD floor, the teenagers from the opening are in a heated argument with Officer Amos (Yara Martin). They’re reporting the two officers who beat Nick and arrested their friend Lizzie. Amos says there is no record of a Lizzie Lessen in the system. Franklin (Kevin Daniels) volunteers to check with highway patrol, stepping away to make calls. Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) notices that Nick is holding his side and asks whether one of the officers caused his injuries. He confirms it: one of them beat him with a baton, then kicked him while he was on the ground. Faith asks Amos to summon a medic. Nick refuses help. Will offers to take a look himself.

When Nick lifts his shirt, Will sees heavy bruising from the kicks — and notices that the fabric of his shirt is torn directly over the injury, consistent with the impact. He thinks the kicks came from tactical boots. But Jack (Jack Caron), who studies fashion design, corrects him: patent leather Oxford cap-toe shoes. Faith asks for details on the officers’ uniforms. Jack says they looked standard. Priya (Selena Robinson) had tried to get badge numbers and was told to shut up. Will asks if the officers called in their plates over the radio. They didn’t — they just took Lizzie and drove off. “I’m sorry,” Will tells them. “But I believe your friend Lizzie was kidnapped.”

Faith goes to the Lessen home to speak with Lizzie’s parents. She floats the theory that the abductors may have been people who knew Lizzie, possibly friends of theirs. Mrs. Lessen (Jenny Cooper) describes her daughter as kind, responsible, and involved with volunteer work at her college. No enemies. When Faith asks whether either of them might have made enemies through their work, Dr. Eugene Lassen (Paul Rolfes) says he’s a well-liked concierge doctor. But his wife mentions a nurse he had to fire from his practice years ago — she was stealing pain medication, and when he reported it, she sent threatening emails. He waves it off as too random.

Back at the precinct, Ormewood has pulled footage from a motorcyclist’s helmet camera that captured the fake arrest. He watches it with Angie and Franklin. The car is an older-model Dodge Charger — not current APD issue. The officers’ uniforms are close but wrong: the stripe pattern on the pant legs doesn’t match APD. Franklin recognizes the uniforms immediately: they’re from Shades of Gray, a cop procedural that films in Atlanta.

Angie tracks down Gwen McCaffrey (Tatom Pender), the nurse Dr. Lassen fired. McCaffrey, who takes one look at Angie and clocks that she’s about 39 weeks pregnant, insists she never stole anything. Her account is the opposite of Eugene’s: Lassen was the one stealing, diverting prescription drugs, and he set her up to cover his tracks.



Angie brings the information back to Faith. It fits: Will has found financial evidence suggesting Eugene was living well above his reported income — he paid cash for a luxury car, opened a new bank account with double his documented salary, and his wife is not named on it.

At the costume shop for Shades of Gray, Gayle (Danielle Tarmey) pulls up inventory records: eight complete police uniform sets should be on hand. Franklin asks for a physical count. Two are missing. Gayle pulls the security footage. It was Nick who took them.

Faith comes to Will’s office to report that the other teens’ backgrounds have come back clean. Will has been working through boxes from Nick’s apartment — he was sleeping on a yoga mat with almost no possessions, clearly in debt, clearly desperate. Will pulled Nick’s juvenile record: at sixteen, he beat a man unconscious behind a shopping mall. The victim had never seen Nick before. Will is already connecting dots. Nick’s laptop has a list of bookmarked foreclosed properties. Will thinks he may be holding Lizzie in one of them. Then Faith finds something else on the laptop: a ransom video of Lizzie.

They bring Mrs. Lessen in to view it. She’s never seen it before and has no knowledge of any ransom demand. Faith asks where her husband is. She doesn’t know — he’s not answering his phone. She checked the bedroom safe. His gun is gone.

In the conference room, Franklin, Ormewood, and Angie cross-reference the stolen medications from Lassen’s practice. The list includes the expected high-value drugs, but also a significant quantity of morning-after pills and antivirals with no street resale value. Faith rushes in with a screenshot from the ransom video: she spotted a capped gas line in the background, from wall-mounted sconces consistent with construction before 1890. Franklin checks Nick’s bookmarked properties. Only one qualifies.

Faith and Ormewood breach the house. Faith follows the sound of voices to the kitchen — and finds Lizzie sitting in a chair, with Nick and Priya beside her. Faith draws her weapon and orders Lizzie to step behind her. Once out of sight, Lizzie smashes a lamp over Faith’s head and drops her. Everyone scatters. Ormewood rushes in and manages to catch Nick. Priya and Lizzie flee together.

Will and Faith interrogate Nick. They’ve already established that he was researching Eugene online weeks before he ever crossed paths with Lizzie — he targeted her specifically as a way to get to her father. They believe he recruited Lizzie to help him rob Eugene, and she willingly agreed. Faith assumes that Nick had dirt on Eugene’s affair, but when asked about it, Nick just stares at the window. Will warns him that a judge will read this as preying on a vulnerable young woman. Nick’s reaction is immediate and explosive — he lunges across the table, unable to attack because he’s chaned to the desk.

Faith sees it before she sees anything else: a tattoo on Nick’s neck, the letter V. She pulls Will into the hallway. She’s seen that mark before — on a young woman named Grace Elverton, from a sex-trafficking case Faith has been quietly working (since Season 4, Episode 15). Faith thinks Eugene wasn’t just a dirty concierge doctor skimming pharmaceutical kickbacks. She thinks he was providing medical care to trafficked girls. And she thinks Nick was one of those victims — that the “man he beat unconscious behind a mall” at sixteen was a rapist, not a stranger. His aggression isn’t a pattern of violence. It’s a history of self-defense.

Will puts it together: Lizzie knew what her father was doing. She teamed up with Nick not to rob him, but to stop him. Faith goes back into the interrogation room alone. She tells Nick she knows about Boulton Industrial Boulevard. She knows what happens there. “I care,” she tells him simply. That lands. Nick opens up: everyone has seen the files, he says. Nobody does anything. Faith asks what, specifically, he was trying to get from Eugene.

In the conference room, Faith lays it out for the team. The teens aren’t criminals — they’re kids who concluded the system was broken and decided to work outside of it. They’re after Eugene’s medical records, which document the identities of the girls he’s been treating — girls being trafficked at multiple levels of the network, from street-level operations at motels and truck stops to high-end girls moved off the grid entirely. An exchange has been arranged: Lizzie in return for the notes. The team will be at the metal yard. They’ll let the handoff happen, then move in to collect the records and Eugene.

Angie has been quietly suffering through the briefing, hiccuping from spicy food she’s been eating to try to induce labor. Mid-sentence, she stops. She thinks it’s actually happening. She says she’ll call Seth.

At the metal yard, Will and Ormewood are concealed in one position; Faith and Franklin hold another. Eugene walks out to meet Nick, who arrives with Lizzie blindfolded. The envelope changes hands. Then a figure rises from behind Nick’s car — a shooter, taking aim at Eugene. APD intervenes. Ormewood and Franklin both fire. Medics are called. Faith takes the notes from Nick before he can act on them.

Eugene moves toward Lizzie. She steps back. “I know what you and your friends do,” she tells him. Will arrests Eugene. “You have no idea the people you’re dealing with,” Eugene warns him as he’s cuffed.

Ormewood knocks on Faith’s door. Eugene has lawyered up and isn’t offering anything — he’s not stonewalling out of arrogance but out of fear. The shooter was almost certainly sent by the trafficking network to clean up a loose end. But Faith is already working the list from the recovered notes. Two houses have been shut down. Nine girls recovered. One of the property owners is a state senator. Faith knows the GBI is too politically entangled for an investigation of this scale to stay clean inside it. Ormewood looks at her. “So find another way.”



Faith goes to Captain Heller (Todd Allen Durkin) at APD. She asks if they’ve missed her down there. She closes the door behind her.

Seth is driving Angie to the hospital. They’re almost there when another car runs a red light and T-bones them — direct impact on Angie’s side.

Seth comes to first. Angie is awake, gripping her belly. “The baby,” she says, feeling something sharp in her side. Seth works to get his seatbelt undone — the clasp is jammed; he has to cut it loose. He grabs his phone and calls 911, reporting the accident and their location. Then he reaches over to Angie’s stomach. He feels a kick. He lets out a breath. He tries to keep her calm, floating baby names. Edith, he suggests. She likes it. A bystander named Dean (Errick Davis) pulls Seth free of the wreckage; together they pry Angie’s door open. Angie asks about the other driver. He’s unconscious. Dean stays with her while Seth checks on him. The ambulance arrives.

Angie is brought in on a gurney with broken ribs. Dr. Katz (John Bobek) wants to check out Seth as well. He’s brushing it off — his right side hurts, but he’s moving — until he starts to cough. He looks at his hand. Blood. He collapses on the floor.

Will storms into the hospital asking for Angie. He’s told to wait. He waits. Eventually, Dr. Katz crosses to him in the waiting room. We don’t hear what he says. We only see Will’s face, and it goes still.

Later, Will sits on the edge of Angie’s bed. She’s facing the wall, curled into herself, holding Seth’s wedding ring. Beside her, in a bassinet, is their daughter. Will places a hand on Angie’s thigh. It doesn’t reach her. He sits there anyway.

He brings Angie home to his house. He helps her into his bed. She curls back up, the same posture as the hospital room. He promises her he’s not going anywhere, that he’ll help her get through this. The baby starts to cry. Betty startles awake and scurries in. Angie doesn’t move. Will gets up, tucks a blanket over Angie, and goes to the baby.

“Alright,” he tells himself quietly. “Be of service.” He introduces himself to the baby as Uncle Will. He tells her he’s sorry about her dad — that Seth was a good guy, a friend. He tells her that her mom loves her very much and just needs a minute. He says he knows something about uneasy starts. He promises to be there for her, to mess some things up, but to make sure she feels safe and loved. “I’ll be like your Betty,” he says, “just less demanding.” He offers a pinkie. The baby grabs it.

Will asks Eduardo to call GBI Administration. He requests a leave of absence. He doesn’t know how long. He hangs up. Goes back to Edith. “You and me. Let’s figure this out.”

We see a time-lapse of the months after. Will’s living room is converted into a nursery. Nico (Cora Lu Tran) shows up with a bottle. Angie stays in the bedroom. The leaves turn. Will walks Edie in a stroller with Betty in his backpack. Angie stays in the bedroom. Halloween — Will and Nico take Edith out. Winter arrives. Same trio, still no Angie.

One night, the bedroom door opens. Angie goes to the crib. She picks up her daughter. “Hi, Edie. I’m so sorry.” She holds her, introducing herself. Will wakes from the couch. The Christmas tree glows in the background. He watches them. He smiles.

Spring. Will and Angie walk Betty together, Edie in the stroller. Angie smiles.

Will is ready to return to work. Nico is on baby-and-Betty duty. She’s gotten baby CPR certified, she announces, specifically to calm Will’s nerves about leaving. “Enjoy your first day back.”

Will stops by the bedroom. Angie is standing in front of the closet, not sure what to wear for her own first day back. Will picks the purple top. “You’re gonna be ok,” he promises her.

Will Trent walks back into the GBI. Amanda’s office is being renovated for the incoming Deputy Director. He sits at his desk. On it: a photo of Amanda, and a family photo — him, Angie, the baby, Betty, and Nico. Ormewood slides open the window between their offices. Cross-agency promotion, he explains. New partners. Will stares at him for a long moment, then closes the window and pulls the blinds.

At APD, Faith welcomes Angie back. Officer Atkins (DJ Cameron) presents Faith with a box. Faith takes Angie to a storage room. “I could use your help,” she says, revealing a secret case board — the trafficking investigation. Then Angie sees that it’s not one board. It’s multiple boards. Judge Stanley is at the center of all of it.



Faith is mid-sentence when she opens the box and gasps. Inside: a dead baby pig. A note. “Back Off.” Will, Ormewood, and Franklin join them. Will looks at the board. He looks at the note. He looks at his team. “Bad people don’t get to win,” he vows. The season ends with a promise that they’re all in this together to the end.

Will Trent will return for Season 5 on ABC next season.

Songs Featured in This Episode

"Ain't That Peculiar" by Marvin Gaye

"Big Picture" by London Grammar