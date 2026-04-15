TV Recap: Will Trent Outsmarts Adelaide at Dinner — but the Night Ends in Tragedy

Will Trent delivers one of its most devastating hours yet in Season 4, Episode 15, "The Blank Expanse of Nothing." Faith Mitchell takes center stage on a case that begins with an alien abduction story and reveals something far more monstrous underneath, while Will Trent plays one of the most dangerous games of his career — seducing a killer. The episode ends with a death that will reshape everything.

Season 4, Episode 15: "The Blank Expanse of Nothing" - Written by Britta Lundin

The episode opens in the back of a truck at night. Two teenagers, Owen (Law Fox) and Finley (Connor Ward), lie in the truck bed staring up at the stars, high and carefree. They hear footsteps approaching and panic — is it the cops? They click on a flashlight. A young Black girl emerges from the darkness, climbs into the cab of the truck, and locks herself inside.

At home, Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) meets with Dr. Roach (Margaret Cho) to seek her insight into Adelaide. Dr. Roach is characteristically direct: Adelaide's genetics make her antisocial; her childhood trauma makes her illogical. Will can't think about her like a normal human being — Adelaide's chaos is unpredictable by design. Roach doesn't even think Adelaide knows what she wants from him. She reviews the evidence: Adelaide posed as law enforcement, made Will relive the circumstances of his mother's death, flirted with him, and tried to kill him. She draws Will a pie chart with these four wants, saying Will will have to figure out which she wants at any given moment, as they will continually change.

Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) is home with Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), who folds laundry while she scrolls job listings. She talks about why she became a GBI agent in the first place — her mom and aunt were in the job. It wasn't a calling so much as an assumption. Ormewood doesn't think she'll be happy outside the field. Before the conversation can deepen, his phone rings: Austin (Justin Torrence), an old army buddy, is calling about a pair of carjacked teenagers. Max has his car, so he needs Faith to drive him.

Faith and Ormewood arrive in the field to find Austin with Owen and Finley. The girl is still locked inside the truck cab and hasn't said a word. The boys don't know her — they assume she's on something. Faith offers to try. She approaches the passenger side quietly, holding out a granola bar. The girl rolls down the window. Faith introduces herself, offers another granola bar in exchange for unlocking the door, and slowly gets in beside her. Inside, Faith notices scars on the girl's bare legs. No shoes. When Faith gently asks how she got out here, the girl stares ahead. "Aliens… the aliens took me." She isn't performing. She looks genuinely afraid.

FBI Special Agent Edwin Maldonado (Brian Brightman) slides into the passenger seat of Amanda Wagner's (Sonja Sohn) car in a parking lot with graffiti-tagged walls. He tells her a woman matching Adelaide's description was spotted crossing the Anzalduas port of entry into Texas. He asks if Will has heard from her. Amanda says no — and deflects his follow-up about whether Will would even tell her. "He doesn't trust the FBI," she says simply. Maldonado confirms that the Bureau is more interested in retribution for the agent Adelaide killed than in any rescue mission. Amanda had to spend a decade-old favor to get even this much out of him. He does offer one thing: a long list of persons of interest connected to the young man who gave Will the phone — a list they're actively narrowing. She promises discretion. He gets out.

At the hospital, Faith and Ormewood wait while Dr. Annabelle Walker (Katelin Chesna) tries to assess the girl. She won't let anyone examine her. The doctor emerges with a single update: the girl can't remember her name, can't remember anything that happened. "She says the aliens wiped her memory." Faith suspects PTSD. The doctor left her a notepad, and she's already using it. Ormewood offers Faith an out — she can sit this one out if she needs to. She declines. Will is sick, so she has nothing else to do.

Faith enters the girl's room, offering a story about her childhood dog, Gremlin: three legs, one eye, terrified of everything except Faith, who he slept beside every night. She draws a picture of him on a piece of paper. The girl smiles. Faith asks if she likes to draw. The girl turns her notepad around to show what she's made: an alien sitting cross-legged flanked by two flowery curtains. "That's the one that watched me." Faith takes the drawing to Ormewood. She's seen that image before — at Shelly's Alien Emporium off the freeway in Grove Park.

The cartoony alien on the sign at Shelly's Alien Emporium is posed the same as in the girl’s drawing. Inside the dark shop full of neon lights, they meet Shelly (Constance Shulman), who greets them with the energy of someone who has been waiting decades for law enforcement to show up. She reported her own abduction in 1972. Nobody followed up. When Faith shows her the girl's drawing of the alien figure, Shelly doesn't recognize the specific symbol — but she recognizes the girl. She'd seen her at the hotel diner down the street, eating with her grandmother. "Sometimes aliens shapeshift," she offers helpfully. She remembers the girl staring at her, haunted.

Faith and Ormewood examine a room at the hotel. Faith stares at the drawing. The lines around the alien figure — she realizes they match the curtains hanging in this exact room, from which Shelly’s sign can be seen. Ormewood asks the clerk, Tucker (Brett Newton), for registration information on the room, and calls Angie to request a crime scene unit. In the bathroom, Ormewood finds that the shower curtain has been removed. In the dumpster outside, wrapped up inside it, is the grandmother's body.

Back home, Will does push-ups until Adelaide's phone rings. He answers. It's her. She's holding a matchbox from Rio's, the bar in Puerto Rico. She brings up the way he watched her dancing that night. Will leans into it — Dr. Roach's read was right. Adelaide's moods cycle. Right now, she wants him. "I want to see you tomorrow," he tells her. She agrees, asking for small plates. He asks for proof of Antonio's life. They settle on Le Bon Nosh at 8 p.m. She gives her terms: come alone, tell no one. "It'll be good to see you," Will says. Then, quietly: "Don't shower. I liked how you smelled in the jungle."

At the GBI, Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) runs the grandmother's identity from her desk. Denise Hensley, 55, with a record for solicitation and money laundering. Faith brings in Pete's autopsy report — blunt force trauma, time of death 16 hours ago, after the girl escaped. No blood relation to the girl. Doctors found signs of sexual assault in her medical records. Angie puts it together: Denise wasn't her grandmother. She was her manager. The girl was being sex trafficked. The bosses, realizing something had gone wrong, beat Denise and killed her. "I liked it better when it was aliens," Ormewood mutters.

Ormewood interrogates Tucker. The room was spotless despite being a two-star motel — no biological evidence, no prints. Security cameras that were supposed to be operational weren't. When Ormewood tells him he's now a party to sex trafficking, Tucker starts talking. He didn't know what was being done in the room. An envelope of cash arrived each week. Corporate had been pushing bonuses for filling as many rooms as possible. "They didn't care about the girls," he says. Faith asks about the other victims — they searched the hotel and found no one else. Tucker doesn't know where they are. Faith places him under arrest.

Later, Faith finds Angie still at her desk. She tells her she doesn't have to stay. Angie says she wants to — she survived something like this herself. Faith scrolls through missing persons fliers. At last, a breakthrough: Grace Elverton (Kiana Nicole Washington), reported missing a year ago from an art festival.

Meanwhile, Will meets with a craftsman to commission a replica matchbox from Rio's Beach Bar — identical to the original, but with an invisible tracker built in. He pays half upfront. Then there's a knock at the door: Amanda. Will escorts the craftsman out the back, throws on a robe, and answers the door, acting unconvincingly sick. Amanda enters and clocks the case board arranged around the fireplace. "I had a feeling you weren't really sick." He asks if she's gotten any new intel from the FBI — "Not yet," she lies, and suggests the Bureau monitor Adelaide's phone instead. Will shuts it down: they'll go after her and get Antonio killed. She stands, telling him she believes he'll find a way through. "You're the most stubborn person I know," she says. She pauses at the door. "And if the phone rings, be careful, Wilbur." He picks up Betty when Amanda's gone. The dog lets out a groan.

Faith returns to the hospital to visit Grace. The officer on guard, Dumont (Carlos Enrique Palacio), calls her "the psycho alien girl." Faith relieves him of his post on the spot. Inside, she tells the girl she knows her name. Grace Elverton. Her parents are relieved she's alive. Grace doesn't want them to see her like this. Faith tells her they're just glad she's okay. "Do they know what happened?" Faith says they know the broad strokes — but her story is hers. She tells it on her own terms, in her own time. Grace takes a breath. "They weren't aliens." A pause. "But how could people have done that?" Faith asks to sit with her and gently asks for anything Grace can share about the others. Four men, she says. Three short, one very tall. She was branded with a tattoo on her neck of a V. They moved the girls every couple of weeks in a moving truck. Faith tells her she's safe. They're going to find the others.

At APD, Faith, Angie, and Ormewood huddle with Rocky Angelina (Adam Ignacio) at the traffic cameras. The night Denise died, over a thousand vehicles passed through. The hotel clerk might know when a van left — but Faith is already staring at something else in one of the photos: Shelly's Alien Emporium. That roof full of satellite dishes also has a giant microphone on it. They take Rocky to Shelly's and dig through her audio archive. They find a moment of truck doors closing and a girl's groan. A timestamp. They cross-reference the traffic cameras.

Amanda trails the Commander (Braelyn Rankins) using the FBI data, getting out of her car when he rounds a corner and heading toward a warehouse. She doesn't notice she's being followed.

Faith and Ormewood are in a parking lot when they spot a very tall man (Stephen A. Fabian) — the tall man Grace described — speaking to a woman near a rental truck. Ormewood runs the plate: it matches the footage. They both draw their weapons and move to apprehend him. A silver Camaro screeches into the lot, scattering their focus, and the tall man bolts. Ormewood jumps in his car to pursue the Camaro. Faith stays in the lot alone, searching. He attacks from her blind side and takes her gun. She takes him down anyway — a tire wedge on a rope, a glass bottle to the head, a knee to the groin — and locks him in the back of the truck. She calls Ormewood. He caught the driver. "Let's find these girls."

Back at Angie's desk, they wait for the team to reach the truck's last known GPS location. The traffickers have lawyered up. It looks like the other two men moved the girls before anyone could reach them. Faith feels helpless. Angie tells her what they did mattered — they interrupted an entire operation. Faith says it's not enough.

Will lies to Angie on the phone about feeling better. She offers to bring soup. He declines. She can tell something's off, but lets it go. Will is dressed for dinner. He tells Betty everything is going to be okay. "If anything happens to me, Nico's going to take care of you." He kisses her and walks out.

At Le Bon Nosh, Adelaide Trevens (Mallory Jansen) is already at the bar. "Don't you look handsome," she says, sliding a martini toward him. Will doesn't touch it — he assumes it's drugged. She drinks from it herself, watching him. He pulls out the toothpick and eats an olive with deliberate slowness. He'll sit, he tells her, once he knows Antonio is alive. He'd given her questions only Antonio could answer. She recites the responses: the taco truck, Nick Lowe, the dog named Porsche. Will sits beside her, close enough to kiss.

They share arancini. She takes his hand, licks the back of it. Will kisses her. "Delicious," he says. Then, casually: "Do you still have your matchbox from Rio's?" She produces it. He takes it, turns it in his fingers — the bartender (Benjamin Aycrigg) checks in at exactly the right moment, and Will swaps the real matchbox for the tracker version. "Takes me right back to the island," he says. The bartender bumps into a waitress (Aditi George). A dish shatters. When Will looks back, Adelaide is gone. Her purse still sits on the bar. The phone rings. He grabs it, already moving.

"What a shame, Will." She tells him his boss went looking for her, but she was ready to give him everything he wanted. "It's over," she says. And she's left him a little present. Just around the corner. "You'll never forget me now, Will." He runs.

Amanda Wagner lies in the street. Gunshots to her chest. Will drops to his knees beside her, gathering her in his arms, sobbing. "HELP!"

Will Trent returns next Tuesday, April 21st, at 8/7c on ABC with "Our Last Dance."

Reeling yet relentless, the team hunts Adelaide and searches for Antonio. As Adelaide systematically eliminates her own acolytes, Will teeters on the edge, haunted by a grief so strong it could unravel the team.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

"Circle Eights" by Kendra Morris

"You Look Like Rain" by Morphine