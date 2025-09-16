ESPN’s Lead-In to WWE Wrestlepalooza Includes Two Different Specials and Much More
A week of special programming is planned for the kick off of the new ESPN / WWE deal.
With ESPN debuting their first WWE event, Wrestlepalooza, this coming weekend, there will be lead in coverage across multiple ESPN platforms all week.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has week-long coverage plans as they head towards the debut of WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday.
- Wrestlepalooza itself will stream exclusively on the ESPN App in the United States for ESPN Unlimited Plan Subscribers, beginning a new partnership with ESPN to air all of WWE’s monthly Premium Live Events, or PLEs, in the United States.
- The first of the ESPN-produced pre-event shows for Wrestlepalooza will be the ESPN Wrestlepalooza Special on Friday, September 19, from 3:00pm-4:00pm on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. Peter Rosenberg will host the special alongside guest analyst and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The show will feature appearances from WWE Superstars.
- Then, on Saturday, ESPN will debut Road to Wrestlepalooza – an on-site, pre-event show from Indianapolis, where Wrestlepalooza is occurring, which will be available on ESPN social media platforms, including YouTube, as well as on the ESPN App from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Road to Wrestlepalooza will lead into WWE’s own pre-show for Wrestlepalooza starting at 5:00pm. Actor and musician O’Shea Jackson, Jr. and TJ Jefferson, the hosts of No Contest Wrestling, will co-host Road to Wrestlepalooza. They’ll be joined by guests, including ESPN media personalities and WWE Superstars.
- WWE’s pre-and post-event shows for Wrestlepalooza will also be available on the ESPN App, with the post-event show commencing immediately following the conclusion of Wrestlepalooza.
- ESPN will also bring its signature show, SportsCenter, to Indianapolis for part of its 6:00pm. show on Friday, September 19, with SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan on site to set the stage for Wrestlepalooza. Pacers star Haliburton will join Duncan on the set. The segments will also include WWE Superstar appearances.
- The ESPN social media team will have a significant on-site presence in Indianapolis for Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Katie Feeney, ESPN Sports and Lifestyle Content Creator, will provide first-person POV content as she attends her first WWE PLE event. ESPN’s social media specialists will also document the event, including the fan reactions and atmosphere inside and outside the arena.
- There will also be WWE Superstars appearing across ESPN's shows and platforms through the week to promote Wrestlepalooza. Those scheduled to appear include:
- WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H" Levesque
- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
- Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch
- AJ Lee
- CM Punk
- Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso
- Drew McIntyre
- Bron Breakker
- In addition, ESPN Radio will air Hall of Fame’s Countdown to Wrestlepalooza on Friday, Sept. 19, from 10pm to midnight. The two-hour program will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and ESPN Radio’s Brad Gilmore and will feature analysis, insider stories and a preview of Wrestlepalooza.
- The kick off to ESPN’s Wrestlepalooza week coverage began with Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown and Sunday Night Baseball on September 14, where WWE’s Jey Uso tossed the ceremonial first pitch.
- Meanwhile, with ESPN now fully in the WWE zone, Arda Öca has also revealed he is now doing weekly coverage of WWE programming for ESPN.com as of this week.
