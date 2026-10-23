Disney, ESPN and Starlight Children’s Foundation Bring Halloween Magic to Connecticut Children’s Hospital

Mickey Mouse also helped bring in the spooky season fun!

A little Disney magic and ESPN sports spirit made their way to Connecticut Children’s, bringing Halloween fun and special surprises to young patients and their families.

What’s Happening:

Connecticut Children’s teamed up with Starlight Children’s Foundation, ESPN and The Walt Disney Company for a special Halloween celebration on Thursday.

The event debuted new ESPN/Mickey & Friends hospital gowns and pants, giving young patients the opportunity to choose designs featuring familiar characters and brands.

Approximately 100 inpatient and outpatient children participated in the celebration, designed to bring joy, play and a sense of normalcy to children experiencing hospitalization.

Patients were able to choose Halloween costumes, receive Mickey Mouse plush toys, participate in activities and meet Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse also visited patients in their hospital rooms who were unable to attend the main celebration.

The event emphasized the importance of giving hospitalized children opportunities for self-expression, choice and play as part of their care.

The celebration also highlighted ESPN, Disney and ABC’s broader commitment to supporting children and families.

Through the Pediatric Cancer Initiative, ESPN, Disney and ABC are raising $10 million for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation ahead of Super Bowl LXI on ESPN, ABC and Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Negandhi, ESPN SportsCenter Anchor and College Football Studio Host: “At ESPN, sports have always been about bringing people together and creating moments of joy, and that’s especially meaningful when we can do that for kids going through something difficult. A hospital stay shouldn’t take away a child’s chance to have fun, express who they are or simply be a kid. ESPN and Disney are incredibly proud to team up with Starlight and Connecticut Children’s to bring some ESPN sports spirit, some Disney magic and, hopefully, a lot of smiles to children and families here in Connecticut.”

“At ESPN, sports have always been about bringing people together and creating moments of joy, and that’s especially meaningful when we can do that for kids going through something difficult. A hospital stay shouldn’t take away a child’s chance to have fun, express who they are or simply be a kid. ESPN and Disney are incredibly proud to team up with Starlight and Connecticut Children’s to bring some ESPN sports spirit, some Disney magic and, hopefully, a lot of smiles to children and families here in Connecticut.” Matt Barnhart, Senior Manager, Partnerships at Starlight Children’s Foundation: “Something as simple as choosing a hospital gown featuring familiar characters or brands can help a child feel more comfortable and regain a sense of control during hospitalization. These familiar designs can also make conversations with healthcare teams easier, helping build trust so kids feel more confident and engaged in their care. We’re grateful to ESPN, Disney and Connecticut Children’s for helping us create moments of happiness and connection that support kids and families throughout their healthcare journey.”

“Something as simple as choosing a hospital gown featuring familiar characters or brands can help a child feel more comfortable and regain a sense of control during hospitalization. These familiar designs can also make conversations with healthcare teams easier, helping build trust so kids feel more confident and engaged in their care. We’re grateful to ESPN, Disney and Connecticut Children’s for helping us create moments of happiness and connection that support kids and families throughout their healthcare journey.” Rachel Stanley, MD, Physician-in-Chief at Connecticut Children’s: “For children in the hospital, so much can suddenly feel outside of their control. Their illness, their treatment and their daily routine can all be determined by circumstances they didn’t choose. Giving a child the ability to choose something as simple as the gown they want to wear may seem small, but it gives them a voice and a sense of ownership at a time when that can mean a great deal. Play, choice and joy aren’t separate from caring for children. They are an important part of the healing journey.”

“For children in the hospital, so much can suddenly feel outside of their control. Their illness, their treatment and their daily routine can all be determined by circumstances they didn’t choose. Giving a child the ability to choose something as simple as the gown they want to wear may seem small, but it gives them a voice and a sense of ownership at a time when that can mean a great deal. Play, choice and joy aren’t separate from caring for children. They are an important part of the healing journey.” Kelly Foy, Certified Child Life Specialist at Connecticut Children’s: “Children don’t stop being children when they become patients. We’re grateful to ESPN, Disney and Starlight for understanding that and for helping us create experiences that bring joy into the hospital and give our patients opportunities to just be kids.”

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