Future Fear: 5 Horror Properties We Want to See at Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off in just a few days at Universal Orlando Resort and this year’s events will bring some beloved horror properties - like Friday the 13th, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Terrifier - to horrify fans. But that won’t stop HHN fans from speculating about the future. There are still so many horror properties out there that would make perfect sense for Halloween Horror Nights, so I’ve put together a little wish list.

Here are five properties we would love to see at Halloween Horror Nights in the future:

Totally Killer

With Amazon Prime’s Fallout series coming to this year’s event, Totally Killer would be a perfect continuation of that partnership. The 2023 slasher film travels back to the ‘80s and puts the lead character in the middle of the killing spree of the infamous “Sweet 16 Killer." It would make for a great comedy house and would bring those ‘80s vibes back to the event, which worked very well for the few years Stranger Things was featured at Halloween Horror Nights.

Watch Totally Killer here.

Scream

This is probably the most obvious franchise here and the one that is on almost everyone’s list. Fans have been clamoring for a Scream house for years as everyone wants to see Ghostface at Halloween Horror Nights. With the recent revival of the franchise - which is now up to a whopping six movies with a seventh on the way - It’s the perfect time to finally make it happen.

Watch Scream here.

The Invisible Man (2020)

In my opinion, this is one of the greatest horror movies ever made. No, it’s not the scariest, but it does allow for some real creativity in regards to a Halloween Horror Nights house. The suspense builds and builds throughout this movie without the villain really ever showing up until the final act. The same could be done in the house. Sound cues could accompany absent scares as guests see things slightly move in the rooms around them. Of course, scareactors would get to have their fun in the end. This could be something like we’ve never seen before at Halloween Horror Nights.

Watch The Invisible Man here.

Fear Street

Netflix’s adaptations of R.L. Stine’s book series would make for a perfect Halloween Horror Nights house. The three films are set in 1994, 1978 and 1666. So whether we got three different houses over the years or all three movies in one house, we could get some wildly different vibes out of one franchise. Plus, the combination of slasher and supernatural means there would be something for every horror fan. 1994 (the first of the three films) in particular has moments that feel as though they were made for a haunted house.

Watch Fear Street here.

Twisted Metal

This is the biggest no-brainer out there. Peacock’s hit video game adaptation series NEEDS to come to Halloween Horror Nights. You can bet Universal would love to promote their own streaming service while giving fans of the series a chance to step into this outrageous world. Yes, a lot of this series takes place behind the wheel of a car, but there are plenty of moments in between that are perfect for the event. Season two (which is currently still releasing weekly) has been especially perfectly built to be an HHN property. The massive set pieces and iconic characters would make this a Halloween Horror Nights house to remember.

Watch Twisted Metal here.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, August 29th at Universal Studios Florida.