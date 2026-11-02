"Attack of the Killer Tomatoes" Invades Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas for Special Screenings
The cult horror-comedy franchise returns with two special screenings, a filmmaker panel, and tomato-themed fun on November 6 and 7.
The killer tomatoes are taking over Las Vegas as Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence comes to Universal Horror Unleashed for two special screenings and a filmmaker panel.
What's Happening:
- The killer tomatoes are invading Las Vegas as Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence heads to Universal Horror Unleashed at AREA15 for special screenings on November 6 and 7.
- The fifth installment in the cult horror-comedy franchise, which began in 1978, marks the series' first new feature film in more than 30 years.
- Screenings will take place at 8 p.m. on both nights, with Universal Horror Unleashed opening at 4 p.m.
- Friday's screening will be followed by a 9:30 p.m. panel featuring director David Ferino, tomato puppeteer Victor Yerrid, producer Michael Polis, and additional cast members to be announced.
- Guests can also check out a display of puppets and costumes from the film, along with a special tomato-themed dinner available for purchase.
- Screenings are included with admission to Universal Horror Unleashed, although a Premiere House reservation is required. Tickets start at $14.99.
- Directed by David Ferino, produced by Michael Polis, and written by original Killer Tomatoes creator Costa Dillon, the film features a cast including David Koechner, Eric Roberts, Catherine Corcoran, Dan Bakkedahl, Myrna Velasco, Zachary Roozen, Samantha Bailey, and Noor Razooky.
- Franchise veteran John Astin returns as Professor Nicholas Gangreen, decades after his previous appearances in the series.
- The film follows an ambitious young corporate prodigy who goes rogue while working under her aging mentor, Professor Gangreen.
- Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence is rated PG-13 and is currently available on VOD.
More on Universal Horror Unleashed:
- Universal Horror Unleashed opened in August 2025 as Universal’s first-ever year-round horror experience.
- The experience takes you through the set of an abandoned production warehouse and takes guests on a bone-chilling journey through four haunted houses, four themed areas with live entertainment and spine-tingling food and cocktails to fuel you as you traverse through the warehouse.
- Universal Horror Unleashed is located at the AREA15 District, a 40-acre immersive entertainment district and events destination in Las Vegas. Tickets are available and cheaper than ever, starting at $14.99.
- We were at Universal Horror Unleashed for their official grand opening celebration, where we had the chance to tour all four of the haunted houses, talk to some of the creatives, and so much more.
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