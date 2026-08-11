Cheers to Bier Fest! Thrills and Grills Await at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
The popular foodie event has returned to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and runs through Labor Day.
Toast to craft brews, barbecue dishes and world-class thrills as Bier Fest Brews & BBQ returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
What's Happening:
- Inspired by the vibes and flavors of Oktoberfest, Bier Fest Brews & BBQ has returned to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay every Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day.
- Guests can experience mouthwatering barbecue offerings and refreshing beers, while also enjoying tunes at Helga’s Bier Garten or playing Oktoberfest-inspired games.
- Extended due to popular demand, visitors can also enjoy the Wild Skies Drone Show on select dates. Plus, step into immersive animal habitats like the all-new Lion and Hyena Ridge, featuring America’s largest coalition of lions in an Association of Zoos & Aquariums accredited facility and a pair of spirited hyenas.
- Bier Fest features an all-new international-inspired menu that includes:
- Out of the Box Cabin – Loaded Brisket Burnt End Stuffed Potato Ball, Grilled Sweet Bourbon Pineapple & Pork Skewers, Gochujang & Herb Grilled Lamb Chops
- Smokin Samurai Cabin – Sticky Pork Pops with Brown Sugar Sriracha BBQ, Brown Sugar & Miso Pork Bao Bun, Thai Chili Peanut Butter & Jelly Glazed Pork Wings
- Mis Amigos Cabin – Beer-Braised Grilled Cauliflower Steak, Nashville Hot Street Corn on the Cob, Stuffed Jackfruit Baby Bell Pepper
- The Tipsy Bird Cabin – Smoked Duck Slider with Raspberry Bourbon BBQ, Smoked Honey Chipotle Chicken Slider
- From lagers, ales and hefeweizens to non-beer options such as ciders, sours, moonshine and wines, over sixty beverages await Bier Fest Brews & BBQ guests. Featured new additions include:
- 3 Daughters Brewing – Coconaut Porter
- 3 Daughters Brewing – Dry Cider
- South Beach Brewing Company – Sunshine Blonde Ale
- Florida Avenue Brewing – You're my Boy, Blue!
- Wild Rover Brewing – Beverly Pilsner
- New Belgian Brewing – Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA
- Save on your tasting and sipping with a Bier Fest Brews and BBQ Sample, starting at $40 in quantities of five and eight.
- Pass Members have access to an exclusive 10-item Sampler for the same price as an eight-item Sampler.
Anaconda Takes Over Howl-O-Scream:
- For the first time in the event's nearly 30-year history, United Parks & Resorts is bringing two popular film franchises to their annual Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream.
- While the SeaWorld parks will feature I Know What You Did Last Summer, both Busch Gardens parks will feature two different houses themed around Anaconda, where guests will be sent deep into the Amazon to search for a missing film crew, quickly turning into a fight for survival.
- At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests will experience Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape and at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, visitors will encounter Anaconda: Dead on Arrival.
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