Cheers to Bier Fest! Thrills and Grills Await at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The popular foodie event has returned to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and runs through Labor Day.
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Toast to craft brews, barbecue dishes and world-class thrills as Bier Fest Brews & BBQ returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

What's Happening:

  • Inspired by the vibes and flavors of Oktoberfest, Bier Fest Brews & BBQ has returned to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay every Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day.
  • Guests can experience mouthwatering barbecue offerings and refreshing beers, while also enjoying tunes at Helga’s Bier Garten or playing Oktoberfest-inspired games.
  • Extended due to popular demand, visitors can also enjoy the Wild Skies Drone Show on select dates. Plus, step into immersive animal habitats like the all-new Lion and Hyena Ridge, featuring America’s largest coalition of lions in an Association of Zoos & Aquariums accredited facility and a pair of spirited hyenas.
  • Bier Fest features an all-new international-inspired menu that includes:
    • Out of the Box Cabin – Loaded Brisket Burnt End Stuffed Potato Ball, Grilled Sweet Bourbon Pineapple & Pork Skewers, Gochujang & Herb Grilled Lamb Chops
    • Smokin Samurai Cabin – Sticky Pork Pops with Brown Sugar Sriracha BBQ, Brown Sugar & Miso Pork Bao Bun, Thai Chili Peanut Butter & Jelly Glazed Pork Wings
    • Mis Amigos Cabin – Beer-Braised Grilled Cauliflower Steak, Nashville Hot Street Corn on the Cob, Stuffed Jackfruit Baby Bell Pepper
    • The Tipsy Bird Cabin – Smoked Duck Slider with Raspberry Bourbon BBQ, Smoked Honey Chipotle Chicken Slider
  • From lagers, ales and hefeweizens to non-beer options such as ciders, sours, moonshine and wines, over sixty beverages await Bier Fest Brews & BBQ guests. Featured new additions include:
    • 3 Daughters Brewing – Coconaut Porter 
    • 3 Daughters Brewing – Dry Cider 
    • South Beach Brewing Company – Sunshine Blonde Ale 
    • Florida Avenue Brewing – You're my Boy, Blue!
    • Wild Rover Brewing – Beverly Pilsner 
    • New Belgian Brewing – Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 

  • Save on your tasting and sipping with a Bier Fest Brews and BBQ Sample, starting at $40 in quantities of five and eight.
  • Pass Members have access to an exclusive 10-item Sampler for the same price as an eight-item Sampler.

Anaconda Takes Over Howl-O-Scream:

  • For the first time in the event's nearly 30-year history, United Parks & Resorts is bringing two popular film franchises to their annual Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream.
  • While the SeaWorld parks will feature I Know What You Did Last Summer, both Busch Gardens parks will feature two different houses themed around Anaconda, where guests will be sent deep into the Amazon to search for a missing film crew, quickly turning into a fight for survival.
  • At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests will experience Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape and at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, visitors will encounter Anaconda: Dead on Arrival.

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