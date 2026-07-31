"I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Anaconda" Haunted Houses Coming to Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens
This marks the first time in the event's history that IPs are being used for haunted houses.
For the first time in the event's nearly 30-year history, United Parks & Resorts is bringing two popular film franchises to their annual Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream.
What's Happening:
- This year, Howl-O-Scream, the annual Halloween event at SeaWorld Orlando, San Diego, San Antonio and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Williamsburg, will introduce two haunted houses themed to two Sony Pictures franchises.
- The SeaWorld parks will let guests step into the iconic world of I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Busch Gardens will recreate the terrifying world of Anaconda with two different haunted houses.
- At SeaWorld Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch recreates unforgettable moments from the 1997 film as guests come face-to-face with the Fisherman and relive the Southport massacre.
- Meanwhile, at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Williamsburg, two different houses will transport guests into the world of Anaconda, where they'll be sent deep into the Amazon to search for a missing film crew, quickly turning into a fight for survival.
- At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests will experience Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape and at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, visitors will encounter Anaconda: Dead on Arrival.
- Howl-O-Scream returns on September 11 to all of the aforementioned parks, and this year, it’s packing even more thrills with all-new original haunted houses, scare zones, frightening performances, sinister food and drinks, and nighttime rides that hit differently after dark.
Howl-O-Scream Returns to SeaWorld San Diego:
- We recently learned more details about this year's Howl-O-Scream event at SeaWorld San Diego – which begins on Friday, September 11 and runs on select nights through Saturday, October 31.
- Among the haunted houses this yer are two new originals – Area 64: MOTHERSHIP and I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch – as well as four returning favorites.
- Those returning favorites are:
- Circus of the Damned 3D
- Simon's Slaughterhouse
- Deathwater Bayou: Awakening
- Nightmare Experiment: Sweet DreamzZz
- SeaWorld San Diego guests can save up to 65% off on Howl-O-Scream tickets for a limited time during the theme park's Sinister Sale.
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