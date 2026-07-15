SeaWorld San Diego's Howl-O-Scream Returns for 2026 with Two New All-New Haunted Houses

Mission Bay beckons you to return this fall...

Southern California theme park fans and Halloween enthusiasts will be excited to know this fall's return date of SeaWorld San Diego's Howl-O-Scream for its sixth year running, and the fact that two new haunted houses will be featured at this year's event. More information below.

What's happening:

SeaWorld San Diego has announced the start date and lineup of haunted houses for Howl-O-Scream 2026, the annual Halloween haunt that is going into its sixth year (having first launched in September of 2021) at the Southern California theme park.

Howl-O-Scream 2026 will begin on Friday, September 11 and run on select nights through Saturday, October 31 (Halloween) at SeaWorld San Diego.

and run on select nights through (Halloween) at SeaWorld San Diego. This year, Howl-O-Scream San Diego will feature six (6) total haunted houses: Area 64: MOTHERSHIP - An all-new prequel to Area 64: Alien Outbreak, set 30 years prior to the events of the original house. Another All-New House - SeaWorld San Diego says they will be making an additional announcement about this haunted house in "a few short weeks." Circus of the Damned 3D (returning) Simon's Slaughterhouse (returning) Deathwater Bayou: Awakening (returning) Nightmare Experiment: Sweet DreamzZz (returning)

More announcements about Howl-O-Scream 2026's live performances, scare zones, vignettes, haunts, themed food and bars, and hidden speakeasies are coming soon.

SeaWorld San Diego guests can save up to 65% off on Howl-O-Scream tickets for a limited time during the theme park's Sinister Sale.

More SeaWorld News:

SeaWorld San Diego recently welcomed a new dolphin calf and sea lion pup.

Just last week we got an announcement about SeaWorld Orlando's version of Howl-O-Scream 2026.

Electric Ocean has returned to SeaWorld Orlando for the summer of 2026.