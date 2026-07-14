SeaWorld San Diego Welcomes New Dolphin Calf and Sea Lion Pup
Be prepared to say awww!
SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating two exciting additions to its animal family with the recent births of a bottlenose dolphin calf and a California sea lion pup.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego has announced the births of two new marine mammals: a female bottlenose dolphin calf born on June 21 and a female California sea lion pup born on June 15.
- The dolphin calf marks a special milestone for the park, as guests can now see three generations of bottlenose dolphins together: grandmother Sandy, mother Sofi, and the newborn calf.
- The young dolphin can currently be observed nursing, learning from her family group, and beginning to explore her habitat.
- The California sea lion pup is currently thriving behind the scenes alongside her first-time mother, Phoenix.
- SeaWorld expects the sea lion pup to make her public debut in the coming months.
- According to the park, the births also provide opportunities to educate guests about marine mammal development, maternal care, and conservation efforts.
- SeaWorld noted that knowledge gained from caring for these animals contributes to ongoing marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation initiatives in the wild.
- Now is a perfect time to head to SeaWorld San Diego, which just reopened their Shark Encounter exhibit after a massive refurbishment.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check it out, so make sure you check out our tour of the new Shark Encounter.
Read More SeaWorld San Diego:
- SeaWorld San Diego Launches Live Sea Otter Cam for Real-Time Animal Encounters
- New and Returning Favorites Offer Day-to-Night Fun All Summer at SeaWorld San Diego
- Sea Lions Tonite Returns to SeaWorld San Diego with All-New 2026 Show
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