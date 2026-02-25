Sea Lions Tonite Returns to SeaWorld San Diego with All-New 2026 Show
The beloved sea lion sketch spectacular blends comedy and conservation starting March 7.
Places everyone! Cue the spotlight, roll the laugh track, and get ready for a splash of satire, because SeaWorld’s most beloved sea lion spectacle is making waves once again.
What’s Happening:
- Opening March 7, SeaWorld San Diego is bringing back its fan-favorite evening variety show, Sea Lions Tonite, newly refreshed for 2026. The high-energy production blends pop culture parody, quick-witted comedy, and engaging animal education into one unforgettable experience.
- After more than 20 years as a cherished park tradition, the show returns with all-new material tailored for today’s multi-generational audiences.
- Inspired by the rapid-fire, topical humor of comedy troupes like The Groundlings and Second City, Sea Lions Tonite delivers clever satire with a marine mammal twist.
- Front and center are California sea lions Clyde and Seamore, whose expressive personalities and sharp training shine throughout the show. Alongside an energetic cast of animal care specialists, the duo pokes fun at everything from trending pop culture moments to SeaWorld’s own attractions and presentations.
- The result is a self-aware, laugh-out-loud production that balances slapstick humor with surprising heart.
- While the format leans heavily into comedy, education remains at its core.
- “Our sea lions are incredibly intelligent and expressive animals, and Sea Lions Tonite highlights those traits in a fun, engaging way,” said Wendy Ramirez, Curator of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld San Diego. “Behind the comedy is a foundation of expert animal care, enrichment, and training that supports their well-being.”
- The park’s commitment to education extends beyond the evening show. During the day, guests can experience Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience, a presentation that blends storytelling and humor with deeper conservation messaging.
- Through interactive demonstrations, visitors learn about marine mammal habitats, ocean ecosystems, and how conservation efforts impact wildlife worldwide. The program reinforces SeaWorld’s focus on awareness while celebrating the playful nature of pinnipeds.
- For those ready to make Sea Lions Tonite part of their regular park routine, SeaWorld is currently offering Annual Passes starting as low as $13 per month.
- Pass Members receive perks including: unlimited visits with no blockout dates, free parking, free guest tickets, exclusive Pass Member events, discounts on merchandise and dining, and savings on ride Quick Queue and behind-the-scenes animal encounters.
- Members will also be invited to a special preview of Sea Lions Tonite before it officially opens to the public, along with first access to the all-new Shark Encounter experience debuting this spring.
- With its clever satire, charismatic sea lions, and heartfelt educational foundation, Sea Lions Tonite remains one of SeaWorld San Diego’s most distinctive offerings, reimagined for a new era.
