Photos: Seven Seas Food Festival Washes Ashore at SeaWorld Orlando for 2026

The Seven Seas Food Festival has returned to SeaWorld Orlando, inviting guests once again on a flavorful journey around the world. Kicking off yesterday, the event also ushers in a season of festivities and live concerts. Let’s explore what’s on the menu this year.

At SeaWorld Orlando, guests can set off on a global culinary adventure during the annual Seven Seas Food Festival. Running now through May 17, the event features more than 200 mouthwatering dishes and beverages inspired by cuisines from around the world. With something for everyone, which includes wine, cocktail, and beer pairings for adults, the festival offers countless ways to savor its flavors. Laughing Place was invited to experience this year’s event firsthand, including a preview of select food items.

This year, guests can enjoy dozens of new and returning items at the theme park, including dishes like Gyro Fries and beverages like the Honey Hot Paloma. Check out a few items below.

Cherry Blossom Cocktail

Honey Hot Paloma

Mai Tai

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Bacon and Blue Burger

Pub Nachos

Carne Asada Taco

Gyro Fries

Feijoada

Those attending the event can grab these items at pop-up markets located in the park’s Waterfront area. Seven Seas Food Festival has over a dozen booths inspired by different locations around the world.

New to this year’s event, Seven Seas Food Festival will offer rotating menus with limited-time offerings. This will make return visits for Passholders even more fun, as they get to experience new flavors throughout the event.

Guests will also be able to enjoy an incredible lineup of entertainment throughout the season. This includes both everyday offerings and special live concerts.

This includes 32 different concerts attendees will be able to experience included in their ticket to the park. Concerts are every Saturday, with select Fridays and Sundays also hosting events. Fans can also purchase premium reserved seating for as low as $9.99. This year includes

January 31 – Flo Rida

February 1 – Saliva

February 7 – Bow Wow

February 14 – The Click Five

February 15 – Warrant

February 20 – Jefferson Starship

February 21 – Omar Courtz

February 22 – Pop 2000 Tour with Christ Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO

February 27 – Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall

February 28 – Gene Simmons

March 6 – Smash Mouth

March 7 – Maddie & Tae

March 8 – I Love the 90s with Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, and Color Me Bad

March 14 – Connor Price

March 15 – Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow, and Animotion

March 21 – All-4-One

March 22 – The Beach Boys

March 27 – Soulja Boy & Baby Bash

March 28 – Fitz and the Tantrums

April 4 – Brett Young

April 10 – Chris Janson

April 11 – TBA

April 12 – The Fray

April 17 – Uncle Kracker

April 18 – Trace Adkins

April 25 – TBA

April 26 – Boyz II Men

May 1 – TBA

May 2 – TBA

May 9 – Grupo Manía

May 16 – Proyecto Uno

May 17 – TBA

For more information on Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando, visit their official website.

