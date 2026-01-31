Photos: Seven Seas Food Festival Washes Ashore at SeaWorld Orlando for 2026
The Seven Seas Food Festival has returned to SeaWorld Orlando, inviting guests once again on a flavorful journey around the world. Kicking off yesterday, the event also ushers in a season of festivities and live concerts. Let’s explore what’s on the menu this year.
At SeaWorld Orlando, guests can set off on a global culinary adventure during the annual Seven Seas Food Festival. Running now through May 17, the event features more than 200 mouthwatering dishes and beverages inspired by cuisines from around the world. With something for everyone, which includes wine, cocktail, and beer pairings for adults, the festival offers countless ways to savor its flavors. Laughing Place was invited to experience this year’s event firsthand, including a preview of select food items.
This year, guests can enjoy dozens of new and returning items at the theme park, including dishes like Gyro Fries and beverages like the Honey Hot Paloma. Check out a few items below.
Cherry Blossom Cocktail
Honey Hot Paloma
Mai Tai
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Bacon and Blue Burger
Pub Nachos
Carne Asada Taco
Gyro Fries
Feijoada
Those attending the event can grab these items at pop-up markets located in the park’s Waterfront area. Seven Seas Food Festival has over a dozen booths inspired by different locations around the world.
New to this year’s event, Seven Seas Food Festival will offer rotating menus with limited-time offerings. This will make return visits for Passholders even more fun, as they get to experience new flavors throughout the event.
Guests will also be able to enjoy an incredible lineup of entertainment throughout the season. This includes both everyday offerings and special live concerts.
This includes 32 different concerts attendees will be able to experience included in their ticket to the park. Concerts are every Saturday, with select Fridays and Sundays also hosting events. Fans can also purchase premium reserved seating for as low as $9.99. This year includes
- January 31 – Flo Rida
- February 1 – Saliva
- February 7 – Bow Wow
- February 14 – The Click Five
- February 15 – Warrant
- February 20 – Jefferson Starship
- February 21 – Omar Courtz
- February 22 – Pop 2000 Tour with Christ Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO
- February 27 – Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall
- February 28 – Gene Simmons
- March 6 – Smash Mouth
- March 7 – Maddie & Tae
- March 8 – I Love the 90s with Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, and Color Me Bad
- March 14 – Connor Price
- March 15 – Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow, and Animotion
- March 21 – All-4-One
- March 22 – The Beach Boys
- March 27 – Soulja Boy & Baby Bash
- March 28 – Fitz and the Tantrums
- April 4 – Brett Young
- April 10 – Chris Janson
- April 11 – TBA
- April 12 – The Fray
- April 17 – Uncle Kracker
- April 18 – Trace Adkins
- April 25 – TBA
- April 26 – Boyz II Men
- May 1 – TBA
- May 2 – TBA
- May 9 – Grupo Manía
- May 16 – Proyecto Uno
- May 17 – TBA
For more information on Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando, visit their official website.
