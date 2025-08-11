SeaWorld Orlando Unveils Full 2026 Event Calendar and a 2025/2026 Fun Card Deal
A new Fun Card offer gets you unlimited visits for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026.
SeaWorld Orlando is making a splash by dropping its entire 2026 event lineup and launching an incredible Fun Card deal that lets guests play for nearly 16 months for one low price.
What’s Happening:
- The full calendar of festivals, concerts, and seasonal celebrations for 2026 has been revealed, promising a mix of returning fan-favorites and ALL-NEW experiences.
- For as low as $143.99, guests get unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando for the rest of 2025 AND all of 2026 (through December 31, 2026) with the SeaWorld Fun Card.
- Guests can add unlimited visits to Aquatica Orlando for just $56 more, a limited-time 15% savings.
- This special pricing is for a limited time, so buying now locks in the price and grants immediate access to the park’s remaining 2025 events, including Bands, Brew & BBQ, Halloween Spooktacular, and the Christmas Celebration.
2026 Events:
- The park will be buzzing with energy all year long with a diverse slate of cultural and culinary events.
- The year begins with the Three Kings Celebration in early January, followed by Inside Look, which gives guests a special behind-the-scenes view of SeaWorld's animal care and conservation work. Families can also look forward to the Just for Kids Weekend and Elmo's Birthday Celebration.
- The Seven Seas Food Festival returns bigger than ever with all new global cuisines. The festival will also incorporate cultural celebrations like Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, and Cinco de Mayo. In a change for 2026, the Latin music festival Viva La Música will become part of the Seven Seas event.
- New for 2026, SeaWorld will dedicate the entire month of May to honoring active-duty military and veterans with Military Appreciation Month.
- Summer Nights: Electric Ocean is back with new features, including a special World Ocean’s Day celebration, new shows, and the return of Club SeaGlow. The night will end with an all new Drone and Fireworks spectacular for the Ignite finale.
- In July, Bands, Brew & BBQ offers live music, great food, and all new chef-led demonstrations.
- The family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular is getting an all new pumpkin carving festival and will feature Spookley: The Square Pumpkin.
- For those seeking serious scares, the separately-ticketed Howl-O-Scream returns with new haunted houses, scare zones, and themed bars.
- The year concludes with the Christmas Celebration, which will be enhanced with a new drone show to light up the festive nights.
More Than Just a Theme Park: SeaWorld's Rescue Efforts
- SeaWorld's most impactful work often happens behind the scenes. The SeaWorld Rescue Team is on call 24/7, 365 days a year to help animals in need.
- For over 50 years, SeaWorld has rescued more than 41,000 ill, injured, or orphaned animals, making it one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world.
- The vast majority of rescued animals are successfully treated and returned to their natural environment.
- The rescue teams work in partnership with government agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
- The animals rescued in Florida include manatees, sea turtles, dolphins, whales, and thousands of birds. The work seen during the Inside Look event is a small window into this massive, ongoing effort to protect marine life.
