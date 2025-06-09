The Western Hemisphere’s Only Emperor Penguins Arrive at SeaWorld Orlando
These magnificent creatures have made the journey to Orlando from SeaWorld San Diego.
SeaWorld Orlando is about to make history this summer by becoming the only place in the Western Hemisphere to see majestic Emperor penguins up close.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning June 14th, guests can head to SeaWorld Orlando’s Antarctica realm to see the world’s largest and most iconic penguin species up close and personal.
- SeaWorld Annual Pass Members will receive exclusive early access to the habitat on June 12th and 13rd, offering a first look at these powerful and regal birds before they debut to the public.
- With dense feathers and impressive swimming abilities, Emperor penguins are well adapted to life on the ice, being able to dive deeper than any other bird species.
- The Antarctica realm has been upgraded in preparation for the arrival of the Emperor penguins by reducing temperatures to around 28°F and mimicking Antarctic light cycles to support their natural rhythms.
- The Emperor penguins arriving in Orlando were relocated from SeaWorld San Diego, which has led global efforts in Emperor penguin care and breeding since the early 1980s.
- In fact, SeaWorld San Diego was the world’s first zoological facility to successfully breed Emperor penguins outside of Antarctica. More than 20 individuals have been hatched and raised there since 1980, including one in 2023.
- In celebration of the arrival of these polar icons, SeaWorld Orlando has partnered with Creative City Project to debut Big City Penguins—a playful, larger-than-life art installation featuring three towering Emperor penguins across Downtown Orlando—on display through June 19th.
Summer at SeaWorld Orlando:
- There’s plenty of other new ways to have fun at SeaWorld Orlando this summer, such as the park’s first-ever drone show – bringing sea creatures to life in an all-new way in the skies above the park.
- Last month, the park opened its last attraction, Expedition Odyssey – a flight simulator that takes guests soaring over the icy heights and depths of the Arctic, getting up close with beluga whales, walruses, and orcas along the way.
