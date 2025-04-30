Photos / Video: SeaWorld Orlando Showcases Their New Flying Theater Attraction, Expedition Odyssey

We take a tour of the new attraction, and present an on-ride interview with one of the ride’s creatives.

Today at SeaWorld Orlando, I had the chance to experience their brand-new flying theater attraction, Expedition Odyssey, ahead of its official opening on May 9th. Let’s take a full tour and showcase what you can expect from this unique new experience at the marine life theme park.

Get ready for an exciting journey to the top of the world, as this innovative attraction invites both adventure enthusiasts and families to soar into the skies and dive into the icy depths like never before. You’ll glide over vast, snow-draped mountains, weaving through magnificent glaciers, and plunging into crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life all from the comfort of an immersive indoor theater that brings the Arctic to life. Witness the stunning Aurora Borealis lighting up the night sky, get up close with beluga whales, walruses, and orcas, and explore hidden landscapes so untouched and remote that they are usually reserved for only a handful of daring explorers.

Expedition Odyssey has taken over the space of the former Wild Arctic simulator attraction, utilizing similar signage and also allowing guests to enter the animal habitat without experiencing the attraction.

Lockers are available for larger belongings, while smaller items can be stored in cubbies located in the attraction’s loading area.

The relatively basic interior queue features a collection of arctic wildlife photography.

Once you reach this delightful mural, it’s time to enter the attraction. Two, two-level theaters let 32 guests experience the attraction at one time. Each level features dual-loading, so while guests are on the ride the next guests will be loading. The entire seating area will turn 180° for the next guests to load while the other side is experiencing the film.

In the video below, take a brief tour of the queue for the attraction before experiencing the attraction via an on-ride interview with Conner Carr, Corporate Director, Rides and Engineering at United Parks.

As with Wild Arctic before it, guests exit the attraction into the beautiful arctic animal habitat, featuring beluga whales, walruses, penguins and more.

Finally, let’s take a look at all of the Expedition Odyssey merchandise available in the exit gift shop.

Expedition Odyssey officially opens to all guests on Friday, May 9th. Pass Member previews begin tomorrow, May 1st, with more details here.