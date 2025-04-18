Expedition Odyssey Flying Theater Attraction Set for May 1st Opening at SeaWorld Orlando
After three years in a row of new coasters, SeaWorld Orlando will be introducing an entirely new type of experience to the park.
SeaWorld Orlando has announced that their new flying theater attraction, Expedition Odyssey, will officially open to all guests on May 1st.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando shared the news of Expedition Odyssey’s Thursday, May 1st opening this morning via their social accounts, also revealing dates for Pass Member previews.
- Ride previews are set to begin on Saturday, April 26th for the corresponding pass tiers below:
- Saturday 4/26: Platinum
- Sunday 4/27: Platinum and Gold
- Monday 4/28: Platinum, Gold and Silver
- Tuesday 4/29: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze
- Wednesday 4/30: All Passes and Fun Card
- Thursday 5/1: Grand Opening to the general public
- Exact times and more details regarding the previews will be shared soon.
- Get ready for an exciting journey to the top of the world, as this innovative attraction invites both adventure enthusiasts and families to soar into the skies and dive into the icy depths like never before.
- You’ll glide over vast, snow-draped mountains, weaving through magnificent glaciers, and plunging into crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life all from the comfort of an immersive indoor theater that brings the Arctic to life.
- Witness the stunning Aurora Borealis lighting up the night sky, get up close with beluga whales, walruses, and orcas, and explore hidden landscapes so untouched and remote that they are usually reserved for only a handful of daring explorers.
- This 4.5-minute experience invites you to explore a stunning, mysterious region.
- With a minimum height requirement of 39 inches, it's perfect for families to enjoy together.
- Last month, we were able to take a construction tour of the attraction, which provided a number of glimpses into what will await guests.
