Photos / Video: Drones Take to the Skies Above SeaWorld Orlando for Their Summer Spectacular

Plus, take a look at the special food and merchandise offerings at the park this summer.

SeaWorld Orlando is igniting the night sky with an impressive new drone show ahead of their Ignite fireworks show, as part of their Summer Spectacular event.

We headed out to SeaWorld Orlando over the weekend to experience their annual Summer Spectacular event, which this year includes the park’s first-ever drone show. This captivating display complements the beloved Ignite Fireworks Spectacular, creating a stunning tribute to the ocean.

This aerial spectacle transforms the night sky over SeaWorld’s central lake into a stunning, ocean-themed display, showcasing hundreds of synchronized drones that craft vibrant waves, luminous sea creatures, and dynamic light patterns. Accompanied by the pulsating anthem "Feeling Electric," the drones morph into glowing fireflies, seamlessly integrating into the park's signature fireworks show.

Watch the SeaGlow Drone Show – SeaWorld Summer Spectacular:

Watch the Ignite Fireworks Spectacular – SeaWorld Summer Spectacular:

Food and Merchandise

As with any special event at a theme park, you can get your hands on some exclusive merchandise and try out some delicious food and beverage items during the SeaWorld Summer Spectacular.

Although, it should be noted, most of the merchandise on display isn’t necessarily specific to the Summer Spectacular, but instead general-Fourth of July Americana merch…

This wonderful SeaWorld Loungefly backpack is available, featuring a retro park logo, as well as some penguin plush – likely advertising the arrival of Emperor Penguins to the park.

And of course, there’s plenty of merchandise for the park’s newest attraction, Expedition Odyssey.

And here’s a look at some of the special food offerings available throughout SeaWorld Orlando this summer.

SeaWorld Summer Spectacular continues select nights through the end of the summer.