SeaWorld Celebrates Ten Years of Baby Shark With the Debut of “Happy, Happy SeaWorld!”
The song will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music beginning May 16.
SeaWorld celebrates ten years of Baby Shark with the release of "Happy, Happy SeaWorld!" This animated music video showcases marine life and underscores the park's dedication to ocean conservation.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld celebrates ten years of Baby Shark with the release of "Happy, Happy SeaWorld!", an animated music video showcasing marine life and the park's dedication to ocean conservation.
- Available on YouTube, this video is part of a partnership with Pinkfong, creators of the Baby Shark franchise, aimed at bringing the wonders of marine animals into children's homes while raising awareness about animal care.
- In this uplifting adventure, Pinkfong and Baby Shark become veterinarians, caring for adorable baby animals at SeaWorld parks.
- The animation features playful otters, waddling penguins, rescued baby turtles, and gentle belugas, highlighting SeaWorld’s dedication to animal conservation and rescue through engaging storytelling.
- The song is now accessible on YouTube and will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music starting May 16.
Baby Shark-Themed Experiences Across All Three SeaWorld Parks:
- Live Character Meet & Greets with Pinkfong and Baby Shark.
- Baby Shark’s Fin-Tastic Adventure Live Show, Themed Activities, Food and Merchandise.
- Enter the national sweepstakes by November 2, 2025, for a chance to win exclusive SeaWorld and Baby Shark merchandise, plus tickets to experience the wonders of SeaWorld.
What They're Saying:
- Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Entertainment: “We’re excited to bring this message of care, compassion and conservation to life in a fun and memorable way. This video is not only fun for families, it also reflects the real work happening every day at SeaWorld to protect marine life."
More On SeaWorld:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com