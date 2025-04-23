SeaWorld Parks Offering Free Admission to U.S. Military Veterans Once Again Honoring Military Appreciation Month
The admission for Veterans is joining similar offers for Active-Duty military that exist all year.
SeaWorld Parks is once again honoring Military Appreciation Month, offering free admission to U.S. Military Veterans (and up to three guests) for a limited time, on top of existing similar offers for Active-Duty U.S. Military.
What’s Happening:
- For more than 20 years, United Parks and Resorts (SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, etc.) has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military.
- This year, SeaWorld parks will honor Military Appreciation Month once again with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests.
- Veterans can register for this offer now through May 11th and have until July 6th to visit the parks with their free tickets.
- Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long.
- These offers are part of United Parks & Resorts’ Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.
- As a result of these efforts, more than 10 million guests - active-duty military members, veterans and their families - have enjoyed free admission through the Waves of Honor program, allowing them to have educational animal experiences and experience thrilling attractions at the family of parks.
- Eligible U.S military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 11 at www.WavesofHonor.com.
- After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 6th. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.
- Any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld.
- Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.
What They’re Saying:
- Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts: “We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks. We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country. The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."
