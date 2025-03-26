SeaWorld Orlando Celebrates 1,000th Manatee Rescue on Manatee Awareness Day
The park has been committed to saving manatees and other endangered sea life for nearly 50 years.
As the world honors Manatee Awareness Day, SeaWorld Orlando has revealed that they’ve reached an historic milestone of 1,000 manatee rescues.
What’s Happening:
- This achievement marks a significant step in the ongoing fight to protect this vulnerable species and highlights SeaWorld’s leadership in marine conservation, reinforcing its critical role in rescue, rehabilitation and return efforts.
- SeaWorld Orlando has been committed to marine wildlife conservation for almost 50 years, operating one of only three critical care facilities in the nation since 1976, responding to manatees in need.
- With state-of-the-art resources, including temperature-controlled recovery pools, diagnostic equipment and a specialized team of veterinarians and experts, SeaWorld Orlando’s facility has earned its reputation as a leading center for manatee rehabilitation.
- Through the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), SeaWorld Orlando collaborates with federal, state and nonprofit organizations to rescue, rehabilitate and release manatees, strengthening conservation efforts across Florida.
- In fact, in 2024 alone, SeaWorld Orlando rescued 61 manatees and was able to rehabilitate and return 38 manatees.
The Rescue of Reckless and Churro:
- A testament to the life-saving work being done at SeaWorld Orlando was the rescue and rehabilitation of Reckless and Churro, a mother-daughter manatee pair. Rescued in 2022, Reckless suffered a catastrophic boat strike that shattered her shoulder, leaving her in critical condition. Her newborn calf, Churro, was just one to two days old at the time of rescue. Over 20 months of intensive care, SeaWorld Orlando’s expert veterinary team performed 12 life saving procedures and provided more than 17,000 hours of specialized care to ensure the pair could be successfully returned to their natural habitat. Their story highlights the extraordinary efforts SeaWorld Orlando undertakes to save individual animals while contributing to the long-term survival of the species.
What They’re Saying:
- Terri Calleson, Florida manatee recovery lead for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: “Congratulations to SeaWorld on its 1,000th manatee rescue – an incredible milestone that underscores their vital role in ensuring the future of Florida manatees. SeaWorld consistently goes above and beyond, often caring for more than 40 manatees at a time and leading rescues outside Florida. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is deeply grateful for our partnership with SeaWorld Orlando in advancing manatee conservation through rescue, rehabilitation, and the successful return of hundreds of manatees back to the wild."
- Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando and Vice Chair of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership: “Reaching 1,000 manatee rescues is an incredible achievement and reflects the decades of dedication from our expert rescue team, who have devoted their careers to ensuring the survival of Florida’s manatee population. The support of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership has been instrumental in our efforts, and together, we are making strides toward securing a future for these gentle giants."
- Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando: “Manatees are an iconic part of Florida’s ecosystem, and we are honored to play a key role in their conservation. By rescuing, rehabilitating and hopefully returning these animals, we not only save individual lives but also inspire our guests to join us in protecting these amazing creatures."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com