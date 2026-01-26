SeaWorld Orlando Bringing Back Seven Seas Food Festival with Rotating Menus, Secret Menus, and Global Flavors
Park guests will be able to enjoy the fun for nearly five months.
This weekend will see the return of a fan-favorite event at SeaWorld Orlando, running for nearly five months giving park guests ample time to enjoy the Seven Seas Food Festival.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back their popular Seven Seas Food Festival for 2026, set to take over the park from January 30 - May 17.
- With almost five months of the festival, that will give park guests the chance to experience over 200 global flavors, rotating menus, and new chef-driven experiences to enjoy.
- Additionally, the lengthy timespan also allows for over 30 headliners to show up as part of the Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series at the park’s Bayside Stadium.
- This year will also see 29 festival huts for the event, eight of which are new for 2026. These include Old Fashioned Milk Co. presented by Undeniably Dairy, Travelers Café, Half Pipe Pavilion, Cantina, Lucky Cat, Mediterranean Wine, Brews presented by Florida Avenue Brewing Co. and Hops and Dreams presented by Wicked Weed.
- The festival highlights homegrown flavor with a selection of craft beers from beloved Central Florida breweries, including Central 28, Florida Avenue Brewing Co. and Crooked Can.
- Seasonal menu changes throughout the festival ensure there’s always something new to discover with each visit, with each marketplace booth featuring at least one item that rotates out from each hut once a month.
- Fan-favorite dishes throughout the season include buttery lobster rolls, BBQ pulled pork mac & cheese, lobster mac & cheese, Brazilian churrasco steak with chimichurri, Polynesian Huli-Huli chicken, rich butter chicken, Southern-style shrimp & grits and sweet Mediterranean baklava, alongside other fresh, limited-time creations.
- New in 2026, Seven Seas Food Festival introduces an exclusive wine pairing dinner series, offered one Saturday each month in February, March, April, and May, kicking off February 14. Each wine-pairing dinner features a five-course, chef-curated menu thoughtfully matched with premium wines from renowned vineyards around the world. Guests can expect elevated dishes such as seared sea scallops with guava polenta paired with a Monterey Chardonnay, porcini-dusted duck breast alongside a California Pinot Noir, and a decadent dessert course paired with Canadian ice wine. Hosted in SeaWorld Orlando’s Sea Harbor Pavilion, this elevated dining experience features:
- A five-course chef curated menu paired with five different wines
- Live musical ambiance
- Chef led storytelling behind each dish
- Wine expert commentary highlighting each pairing
- A complimentary five punch tasting lanyard to enjoy the Food Festival
- In what could be the most unique thing they’re doing for the festival, SeaWorld Orlando is also offering up a secret menu experience at Sharks Underwater Grill, where guests who are “in the know” can ask about the secret menu at the hostess stand, unlocking a three-course dining experience at the restaurant. This secret menu will be available every day of the week from January 30 - May 17.
- The Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series spans across six decades of music, featuring multiple genres from pop to hip-hop, country, classic rock, latin and more.
- Concerts take place every weekend, and are set to feature artists like Flo Rida, Gene Simmons, The Beach Boys, Fitz and the Tantrums, The Fray, Trace Adkins, Boyz II Men, and more. We previously reported on the full lineup for the festival, so be sure to check that out.
The Tasting Lanyard:
- SeaWorld Orlando does something that other park festivals in Central Florida should do, offering up a tasting lanyard.
- With these, those who visit the park can work their way through the booths and huts of the festival, punching out spots on the lanyard sampling the different plates and drinks offered up during the festival.
- Those who visit Disney California Adventure during their festivals might be familiar with the idea, where it is called a “Sip and Savor Pass.”
- What’s even better, is that unused punches can be used again on a later visit during the Seven Seas Food Festival. So you don’t have to use all of them on a single visit. And, with the nearly five month runtime of the event with rotating offerings, it will surely be a favorite of the locals to get their hands on this year.
