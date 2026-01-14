SeaWorld Announces Impressive Coast-to-Coast Live Music Series for 2026
Whether you're nearest to San Diego, Orlando or San Antonio, you'll find plenty of live music options at SeaWorld this year!
From coast to coast, SeaWorld will offer full-length live concerts from some of music's hottest artists at all three of its parks, continuing through the summer.
What's Happening:
- Launching in early 2026 in conjunction with Seven Seas Food Festival and continuing through the summer at select parks, the 2026 series blends nostalgia-driven favorites with contemporary performers, offering guests multiple opportunities to enjoy full-length live concerts throughout the season.
- Alongside full-length concerts in the winter and spring, guests can enjoy the unique food offerings of the Seven Seas Food Festival.
- Among those performing nationwide include Flo Rida, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Gene Simmons, and more!
- SeaWorld Orlando's live music series runs select dates from late January through mid-May, marking the park's most expansive concert season to date with more than 30 full-length live performances.
- SeaWorld San Diego's live music series delivers 16 live concerts included with park admission, running from spring through late summer across three signature seasonal events.
- SeaWorld San Antonio introduces a new live music component to its Seven Seas Food Festival in 2026, adding select concerts to the spring season.
- Check out the full performer lineups below!
SeaWorld Orlando – Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series
Dates: January 31 – May 17, 2026
Location: Bayside Stadium
Confirmed performers include:
- Jan. 31 – Flo Rida
- Feb. 1 – Saliva
- Feb. 7 – Bow Wow
- Feb. 14 – The Click Five
- Feb. 15 – Warrant
- Feb. 20 – Jefferson Starship
- Feb. 21 – Omar Courtz
- Feb. 22 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO)
- Feb. 27 – Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall
- Feb. 28 – Gene Simmons
- March 6 – Smash Mouth
- March 7 – Maddie & Tae
- March 8 – I Love the 90s Tour (Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd)
- March 14 – Connor Price
- March 15 – Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow & Animotion
- March 21 – All-4-One
- March 22 – The Beach Boys
- March 27 – Soulja Boy & Baby Bash
- March 28 – Fitz and the Tantrums
- April 4 – Brett Young
- April 10 – Chris Janson
- April 11 – To Be Announced
- April 12 – The Fray
- April 17 – Uncle Kracker
- April 18 – Trace Adkins
- April 25 – To Be Announced
- April 26 – Boyz II Men
- May 1 – Bonnie Tyler
- May 2 – To Be Announced
- May 9 – Grupo Manía
- May 16 – Proyecto Uno
- May 17 – To Be Announced
Additional surprise performers to be announced.
SeaWorld San Diego – 2026 Concert Series
Dates: Spring through late summer 2026
Location: Bayside Amphitheater
Seven Seas Food Festival Concerts
- March 14 – Fitz and the Tantrums
- March 21 – The Band Perry
- April 18 – To Be Announced
- April 25 – Phillip Phillips
Summer Spectacular Concert Series
- June 6 – Ying Yang Twins
- June 13 – To Be Announced
- June 20 – Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boys
- June 27 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO)
- July 11 – E-40
- July 18 – To Be Announced
- July 25 – Soulja Boy & Paul Wall
- Aug. 1 – Jordin Sparks
- Aug. 8 – Too Short & Warren G
No concert on July 4.
Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ
- Aug. 15 – Saliva
- Aug. 22 – Uncle Kracker
- Aug. 29 – Skillet
SeaWorld San Antonio – Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series
Dates: March 29 – May 16, 2026
Confirmed performers include:
- March 29 – Elvis Crespo
- April 11 – Matthew West
- April 26 – Pop 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO)
- May 9 – Blackstreet
- May 16 – Ying Yang Twins & Soulja Boy
