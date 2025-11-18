Upcoming Dives at SeaWorld! Vekoma Reveals Ride Vehicles for SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep at IAAPA

Next year, SeaWorld Orlando is gearing up to welcome guest into a dark ride journey into the deep ocean with SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep. Today, at IAAPA 2025, representatives from the park joined ride manufacturer Vekoma to reveal one of the attraction’s ride vehicles.

What’s Happening:

Every year, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions holds their annual US expo at the Orlando Convention Center.

Highlighting to innovations of the theme park world, ride, animatronic, and other manufacturers all showcase their upcoming projects and designs to representatives from theme parks and entertainment centers around the world.

This year, one of the major upcoming attractions being showcased is arriving just down the road at SeaWorld Orlando.

SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep uses a first-of-its-kind suspended dark ride set to take families through the deepest and most extraordinary realms of the ocean.

Utilizing Vekoma’s new suspended dark ride technology, representatives from the park and the manufacturer revealed a first look at the ride vehicles for the upcoming attraction.

Showcasing the technology of the vehicles, the vehicle rotated and swung as they uncovered the submarine style vehicles.

The attraction is set to be multileveled, presumably using elevator lifts.

You can check out the full reveal below:

Vekoma has manufactured many major attractions in the Orlando area, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Expedition Everest, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, TRON: Lightcycle / Run, and more!

In recent years, the company has also debuted some incredible attractions at other theme parks including The Flash: Vertical Velocity at Six Flags Great Adventure and Siren’s Curse at Cedar Point.

You can check out a concept animation of the Suspended Dark Ride below:

Read More Parks:

Universal Orlando Resort Salutes Military Members with Exclusive Military Freedom Pass and Other Offers