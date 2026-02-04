Aquatica Orlando Unveils Park-Wide Enhancements and Reimagined Events for 2026 Season

New infrastructure, dining technology, and seasonal events will streamline the guest experience just in time for Spring Break.
Aquatica Orlando has announced an array of park-wide enhancements and reimagined signature events for 2026.

What’s Happening:

  • The award-winning water park is entering 2026 with planned upgrades to focus on throughput, comfort, and expanded value for Pass Members.
  • A planned fourth toll booth is being implemented to improve traffic flow and decrease wait times upon arrival.
  • Reimagined versions of fan-favorite events including Aloha to Summer, AquaGlow, and ILLUMINATE will feature new production elements and brighter night-time offerings.
  • New shade structures, high-output fans, fresh paint, and updated landscaping will be found across the property.
  • Refreshed food locations will feature expanded mobile ordering and seat-side QR delivery
  • 2026 brings exclusive Pass Member perks including early entry, after-hours "Slide Nights," and unique monthly rewards.

About Aquatica Orlando:

  • Aquatica opened on March 1, 2008, as a premium companion to SeaWorld Orlando and Discovery Cove, featuring a unique blend of high-speed water slides and live animal habitats.
  • The park's signature attraction, Reef Plunge sends riders through a transparent tube past a pod of Commerson’s dolphins.
  • The park has frequently been voted "United States' Best Water Park" in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

