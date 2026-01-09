Cheers to 2026: SeaWorld Orlando Offers Free Beer Through the End of the Month

Visitors also have the opportunity to enjoy several happy hour events.
2026 at SeaWorld Orlando is kicking off with the return of a popular offer – free beer!

What's Happening:

  • Celebrating the beginning of a brand-new year, SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering the popular free beer promotion.
  • From now through January 31st, 2026, visitors aged 21 and over can enjoy one complimentary beer during each visit at the Waterway Grill Patio.
  • The complimentary ice-cold draft will be offered daily at the Waterway Grill Patio from noon until one hour prior to the park's closing time.
  • Happy Hour offerings are also available at select locations this month, at Waterway Bar from 12-2 p.m. and at Glacier Bar from 2-4 p.m.
  • Guests can buy one full-priced draft beer or cocktail and get a second for only $5.
  • These offers are the perfect way to take a break from the excitement of world-class shows, water rides, and thrilling coasters at SeaWorld Orlando.

SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep

  • Later this year, SeaWorld Orlando is gearing up to welcome guests into a dark ride journey into the deep ocean with SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep.
  • At IAAPA 2025, representatives from the park joined ride manufacturer Vekoma to reveal one of the attraction’s ride vehicles
  • SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep uses a first-of-its-kind suspended dark ride set to take families through the deepest and most extraordinary realms of the ocean. 
  • Utilizing Vekoma’s new suspended dark ride technology, representatives from the park and the manufacturer revealed a first look at the ride vehicles for the upcoming attraction. 

