Photos/Videos: Preview SeaWorld San Diego’s Shark Encounter, Opening this Friday
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Laughing Place had the opportunity to experience SeaWorld’s all-new Shark Encounter ahead of its official May 22, 2026 opening, getting an early look at the immersive new exhibit and interactive shark experiences.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld’s all-new Shark Encounter opens on May 22, 2026, featuring one of the nation’s most immersive shark exhibits.
- Guests begin their journey in a redesigned coastal-themed entrance with interactive displays, educational signage, and shark viewing areas.
- The experience transitions into an underwater environment where visitors can watch sharks swim overhead in a close-up ocean setting.
- The exhibit focuses on shark education and conservation, moving beyond fear-based myths to highlight the importance of sharks in marine ecosystems.
- Shark Encounter showcases 11 shark species, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark.
- You can check out our full tour of the exhibit below!
- Plus, we also had a chance to chat with Paige Harriman, SeaWorld San Diego’s Supervisor of the Aquarium Department.
- Many of the sharks featured are listed as vulnerable or near threatened, reinforcing SeaWorld’s conservation and species protection efforts.
- New multimedia features include an overhead video ceiling and an 8-minute multi-screen presentation with rare live shark footage.
- Guests can upgrade their visit with the Shark Up-Close Encounter, Southern California’s only experience that allows participants to safely feed sharks.
- The behind-the-scenes experience teaches guests about shark care, feeding practices, behavior, and the role sharks play in ocean ecosystems.
- Participants also gain access to a new elevated walkway above the habitat for unique overhead views of the sharks.
- Check out Shark Encounter beginning May 22nd at SeaWorld San Diego!
- For those looking to head on an underwater adventure, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More SeaWorld:
- SeaWorld San Diego Launches Live Sea Otter Cam for Real-Time Animal Encounters
- New and Returning Favorites Offer Day-to-Night Fun All Summer at SeaWorld San Diego
- Electric Ocean Makes a Splashing Comeback This Summer at SeaWorld Orlando
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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