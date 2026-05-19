Photos/Videos: Preview SeaWorld San Diego’s Shark Encounter, Opening this Friday

Laughing Place had the opportunity to experience SeaWorld’s all-new Shark Encounter ahead of its official May 22, 2026 opening, getting an early look at the immersive new exhibit and interactive shark experiences.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld’s all-new Shark Encounter opens on May 22, 2026, featuring one of the nation’s most immersive shark exhibits.

Guests begin their journey in a redesigned coastal-themed entrance with interactive displays, educational signage, and shark viewing areas.

The experience transitions into an underwater environment where visitors can watch sharks swim overhead in a close-up ocean setting.

The exhibit focuses on shark education and conservation, moving beyond fear-based myths to highlight the importance of sharks in marine ecosystems.

Shark Encounter showcases 11 shark species, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark.

You can check out our full tour of the exhibit below!

Plus, we also had a chance to chat with Paige Harriman, SeaWorld San Diego’s Supervisor of the Aquarium Department.

Many of the sharks featured are listed as vulnerable or near threatened, reinforcing SeaWorld’s conservation and species protection efforts.

New multimedia features include an overhead video ceiling and an 8-minute multi-screen presentation with rare live shark footage.

Guests can upgrade their visit with the Shark Up-Close Encounter, Southern California’s only experience that allows participants to safely feed sharks.

The behind-the-scenes experience teaches guests about shark care, feeding practices, behavior, and the role sharks play in ocean ecosystems.

Participants also gain access to a new elevated walkway above the habitat for unique overhead views of the sharks.

Check out Shark Encounter beginning May 22nd at SeaWorld San Diego!

For those looking to head on an underwater adventure, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More SeaWorld:

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