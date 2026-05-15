SeaWorld San Diego Launches Live Sea Otter Cam for Real-Time Animal Encounters

New streaming experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at rescued southern sea otters and their daily care

If your day could use a little more joy, SeaWorld San Diego might have just delivered it…live! A brand-new streaming experience is giving fans around the world a front-row seat to one of the ocean’s most beloved animals, no park ticket required.

What’s Happening:

Now live, the Sea Otter Cam at SeaWorld San Diego offers a real-time look into the daily lives of southern sea otters, bringing viewers closer than ever to these playful and charismatic creatures. Streaming from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the live cam captures everything from feeding time to enrichment activities, all within the otters’ habitat.

But this isn’t just about cute moments, though there are plenty of those. The live cam also shines a light on the care, conservation, and rehabilitation efforts behind the scenes.

The five resident otters, Coco, Mocha, Chilly, Bennett, and Jane, each have their own story. Rescued along the California coast and deemed non-releasable by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, they now serve as ambassadors for their species.

Classified as a threatened species, Southern sea otter populations face ongoing environmental challenges. Through this new digital window, SeaWorld aims to educate audiences about the important role these animals play in coastal ecosystems, particularly their impact on maintaining kelp forest health.

Throughout the day, viewers can watch as animal care specialists carry out essential routines, including habitat cleaning, health evaluations, and even the otters’ signature ice baths.

The live cam also highlights their natural behaviors from play, exploration, and social interaction, offering a deeper understanding of their personalities and group dynamics.

The launch builds on SeaWorld’s broader digital offerings, including its popular Penguin Cam, which streams around the clock and features multiple penguin species in a carefully maintained habitat.

For SeaWorld, the goal is to inspire curiosity and connection by making these moments accessible to anyone with a screen. The Sea Otter Cam transforms passive viewing into an opportunity for awareness and appreciation.

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