Appropriate for Earth Day, SeaWorld San Diego Reveals Opening Date of New Shark Experience
Head under the waters with 11 different species.
SeaWorld San Diego is getting ready to invite guests to dive beneath the surface and experience the world of sharks.
What's Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego has revealed that the all new experience, Shark Encounter, is set to open later in May.
- The experience will bring the wonders of sharks to life through a dynamic exhibit, taking guests underwater for an adventure that also includes enhanced visuals and state-of-the-art multimedia that immerses them in the power and beauty of sharks.
- Shark Encounter will also offer guests the chance to upgrade for a unique opportunity to feed a variety of large shark species right over the water. This is the only Shark exhibit on the West Coast to offer this opportunity.
- Guests will be able to get up close to 11 different species, including Sand Tiger sharks, Blacktip Reef sharks, and the endangered Australian Leopard shark.
- The experience begins with a newly designed entrance framed by lush foliage that opens into a vibrant coastal beach scene. At the surface level, guests can observe sharks from above while discovering fun and informative facts throughout the sandy setting. Educational signage and photo opportunities provide insights into shark behavior, habitats, and conservation. As visitors move deeper into the winding exhibit, the environment transforms into a breathtaking underwater perspective where sharks glide overhead.
- Two signature moments await within the underwater caverns. The first is the shark tunnel—a moving walkway that carries guests through a transparent passage beneath a sweeping habitat, creating the unforgettable sensation of being surrounded by sharks in a 180-degree underwater world. The journey concludes at a stunning floor-to-ceiling glass wall, where vibrant marine life is paired with dynamic LED multimedia technology that brings the story of sharks to life.
- The new experience is slated to open on May 22. SeaWorld Pass Members will receive early access to Shark Encounter on select dates ahead of opening day.
What They're Saying:
- Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego park president: “The all-new Shark Encounter is an awe-inspiring experience that brings guests face-to-face with some of the ocean’s most powerful and misunderstood predators. From above-water viewing to the immersive shark tunnel, this dynamic habitat offers a deeper appreciation for these incredible animals while reinforcing our commitment to marine education, conservation, and inspiring the next generation of ocean advocates.”
- Danielle Castillo, Zoological Curator of Aquariums at SeaWorld San Diego: "Sharks play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of our ocean ecosystems, yet many species face growing threats in the wild. Through engaging encounters and up-close viewing opportunities, Shark Encounter allows guests to better understand shark biology, behavior, their importance as apex predators, and the actions we can all take to help protect them and the oceans they call home.”
Florida Bound:
- Those reading about the new San Diego experience who are familiar with the Orlando park might think this attraction sounds a bit familiar.
- Similarly, the experience is a walk-through one, though there is a moving walkway in the main appeal of the attraction - the underwater tunnel.
- The exhibit first opened back in 1979, though that was far different than what we experience today, with a more traditional aquarium style viewing method, but it still focused on Sharks being a misunderstood animal. Even then though, it was a big deal as few theme parks and aquariums had large-scale shark habitats.
- In the late 90s is when the big changes came, with the attraction completely redesigned and reopening with the now iconic underwater tunnel.
- The attraction is still open at the park today.