Appropriate for Earth Day, SeaWorld San Diego Reveals Opening Date of New Shark Experience

Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego park president: “The all-new Shark Encounter is an awe-inspiring experience that brings guests face-to-face with some of the ocean’s most powerful and misunderstood predators. From above-water viewing to the immersive shark tunnel, this dynamic habitat offers a deeper appreciation for these incredible animals while reinforcing our commitment to marine education, conservation, and inspiring the next generation of ocean advocates.”

Danielle Castillo, Zoological Curator of Aquariums at SeaWorld San Diego: "Sharks play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of our ocean ecosystems, yet many species face growing threats in the wild. Through engaging encounters and up-close viewing opportunities, Shark Encounter allows guests to better understand shark biology, behavior, their importance as apex predators, and the actions we can all take to help protect them and the oceans they call home.”