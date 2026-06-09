Disney/Pixar's Smash Hit "Cars" to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Theatrical Rerelease This Year

Lightning, Sally, Mater and the rest of the gang are returning to theaters later this year, but not with a new sequel. Instead, the original 2006 Cars movie from Pixar Animation Studios is getting a 25th anniversary theatrical rerelease.

What's happening:

Pixar Animation Studios' smash-hit 2006 movie Cars is returning to theaters this September in celebration of its 20th anniversary, though we don't have an exact date just yet.

in celebration of its 20th anniversary, though we don't have an exact date just yet. Cars stars the voices of Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, Bonnie Hunt as Sally Carrera, Paul Newman as Doc Hudson, Larry the Cable Guy as Tow Mater, Cheech Marin as Ramon, Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Jennifer Lewis as Flo, and George Carlin as Fillmore.

The movie was directed by John Lasseter and has since spawned two sequels, several short films, and at least two television series. Cars Land at Disneyland Resort's Disney California Adventure and the upcoming Piston Peak National Park area at Walt Disney World are representative of the franchise's immense popularity at the Disney theme parks.

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