New and Returning Favorites Offer Day-to-Night Fun All Summer at SeaWorld San Diego
The festivities also include the debut of the new Shark Encounter at the park.
New and returning favorites are giving SeaWorld San Diego a full slate of day-to-night fun this summer.
What's Happening:
- Starting on May 22, SeaWorld San Diego will host their best summer line up ever during Summer Spectacular with a vibrant slate of day‑into‑night excitement, including the debut of new nighttime animal experiences featuring orcas, dolphins, and sea lions; a show‑stopping drone spectacular; the grand opening of Shark Encounter and launch of Dolphin Adventures; the return of its highly anticipated summer concert series headlined by top artists from 90s and early‑2000s hip hop and R&B, and more.
- Debuting on May 22:
- Ocean of Dreams Drone Show – A 12-minute experience lights up the night sky with 600 fully synchronized drones set to a soaring soundtrack, celebrating the beauty of the ocean and its incredible marine life. Guests will be taken on a breathtaking journey beneath the waves, with vibrant aerial formations bringing to life animals like dolphins, sea otters, sharks and a majestic orca, all culminating in a dazzling neon finale inspired by ocean conservation and wonder.
- Shark Encounter – Opening May 22, the all-new Shark Encounter invites guests face to face with sharks from 11 species in a refreshed, interactive experience that journeys from sunlit shores to the depths of the ocean. Guests enter through a coastal scene filled with sharks and colorful fish, where they can observe sharks from above, explore educational displays, learn about conservation, and even participate in shark feeding. Deeper inside, the exhibit transforms into a breathtaking underwater world, where sharks glide overhead in an 180-degree viewing experience.
- Dolphin Adventures - Featuring fresh music and a cast of scene stealers - including dolphins, pilot whales, and the next generation of dolphins - this reimagined show bursts with personality from beginning to end.
- The Wonders of North American Wildlife - This engaging and educational presentation highlights the incredible diversity of native wildlife across North America, comparing and contrasting species from different regions while sharing inspiring rescue and rehabilitation stories. Guests will gain a deeper appreciation for these animals and learn how conservation efforts help protect them in the wild.
- Deep Sea Disco - Dance every night of summer under the glow of SkyTower lights as the Rhythm of the Reef dancers bring high-energy fun to the ocean floor. Guests can join in as dancers teach the coolest under-the-sea moves, building up an exciting, can’t-miss finale performance that keeps the party going all night long.
- Beginning June 12, this summer introduces three all-new nighttime animal presentations:
- Shamu Celebration: Light Up The Night showcases the power, beauty, and grace of killer whales in a way that captivates audiences of all ages and inspires them to take an interest in wildlife and conservation.
- Dolphins: Touch the Sky featuring playful bottlenose dolphins, inspiring storytelling, and an energetic soundtrack that celebrates the connection between humans and the natural world.
- Sea Lions Tonite launched in spring and continues to bring laughs, personality, and fast-paced comedy as SeaWorld’s beloved sea lions take center stage with all-new surprises.
- Returning Fan-Favorites:
- BMX Blast! Powered by BODYARMOR Stunt Show – BMX Blast! is a high-energy stunt show celebrating the history of extreme sports in Southern California. Sing along as a live band cranks out the pop-punk hits of the late nineties while world class stunt riders showcase tail whips, bar spins and back flips.
- Pirates Ahoy! The Battle for Mermaid Cove – The pirates make their grand return for an action-packed escapade this summer. Get ready for an adventure on the high seas and watch as daring pirates battle against mesmerizing mermaids in a thrilling display of water stunts and acrobatics.
2026 SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series
- The 2026 Summer Concert Series takes place every Saturday (except July 4) from June 6 to August 29 at 6 pm featuring R&B, hip-hop and rap hits from the '90s and early 2000s. With the bay's scenic views as a stunning backdrop, this is the ultimate spot to move to the sounds that defined a generation. Musical performances include:
- Saturday, June 6 – Ying Yang Twins
- Saturday, June 13 - Ginuwine
- Saturday, June 20 - Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boyz
- Saturday, June 27 - Pop 2000 Tour
- Saturday, July 11 - E-40
- Saturday, July 18 - Ashanti
- Saturday, July 25 - Soulja Boy & Paul Wall
- Saturday, August 1 - Jordin Sparks
- Saturday, August 8 - Too $hort & Warren G
- Saturday, August 15 - Saliva
- Saturday, August 22 - Uncle Kracker
- Saturday, August 29 - Skillet
- All concerts are included with park admission and those looking to secure a great seat can opt to purchase reserved seating in advance. Reserved seating can be purchased at The official SeaWorld San Diego Website.
What They're Saying:
- Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego’s president: "This summer marks the most exciting season in our park’s history, as we introduce an incredible lineup of new experiences - from our immersive nighttime animal presentations and first ever drone show to the debut of Shark Encounter and the return of our fan-favorite concert series. With extended hours, new attractions, and unforgettable entertainment from day to night, there’s never been a better time to visit SeaWorld San Diego.”
Looking Forward to Sharks:
- It was just on Earth Day, last month, that we learned more about the new Shark Encounter at SeaWorld San Diego.
- Guests will be able to get up close to 11 different species, including Sand Tiger sharks, Blacktip Reef sharks, and the endangered Australian Leopard shark.
- The whole experience comes to life through a dynamic exhibit, taking guests underwater for an adventure that also includes enhanced visuals and state-of-the-art multimedia that immerses them in the power and beauty of sharks.
- Two signature moments await within the underwater caverns. The first is the shark tunnel—a moving walkway that carries guests through a transparent passage beneath a sweeping habitat, creating the unforgettable sensation of being surrounded by sharks in a 180-degree underwater world. The journey concludes at a stunning floor-to-ceiling glass wall, where vibrant marine life is paired with dynamic LED multimedia technology that brings the story of sharks to life.
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