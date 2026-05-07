Electric Ocean Makes a Splashing Comeback This Summer at SeaWorld Orlando
The nighttime magic of Electric Ocean returns to SeaWorld Orlando on June 12, bringing with it a variety of new and returning entertainment offerings.
Electric Ocean returns to SeaWorld Orlando this summer following a one-year hiatus, bigger and better than ever!
What's Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando will welcome the return of Electric Ocean, a premier summer nighttime event, beginning June 12.
- As the sun sets, guests can dive into the long-awaited return of nighttime animal shows, incredible environments of light and music with friendly DJ dance parties at Club SeaGlow, witness the incredible cirque spectacular show, Hydro Surge, and close the night with an all-new drone and fireworks spectacular.
- Three nighttime animal shows will debut on June 12, blending entertainment, education, and energy, including:
- Shamu Celebration: Light Up The Night features vibrant lighting, music, and high-energy choreography that celebrates the power and beauty of killer whales in a festival-style atmosphere.
- Sea Lions Tonite brings even more laughs, personality, and fast-paced comedy as SeaWorld’s beloved sea lions take center stage with all-new surprises.
- Dolphins: Touch the Sky features playful bottlenose dolphins, inspiring storytelling, and an energetic soundtrack that celebrates the connection between humans and the natural world.
- Hydro Surge is a pulse-pounding cirque spectacular where the power of the ocean meets industrial grit. Featuring high-energy acrobatics, dynamic dancers and a live drummer, this immersive show pulls guests into a tidal rush. Performances take place in the air-conditioned Nautilus Theater throughout the summer.
- For an unforgettable night filled with music, lights, dancing and more, guests can join the Club SeaGlow DJ Party at Bayside Stadium. A DJ spins dance music all evening, creating an electrifying atmosphere glowing with excitement. Guests can enjoy dancers and high-energy atmospheric acts to get the party going.
- An all-new drone spectacle will debut that lights up the night sky with hundreds of synchronized drones forming glowing sea creatures, rolling waves and luminous ocean-inspired scenes set to the pulse of “Feeling Electric.”
- Capping off the evening, Ignite: A Fireworks Spectacular returns with an enhanced blend of fireworks, fountains, lighting, and music. This 360-degree celebration transforms the skies above SeaWorld Orlando into a radiant tribute to the colors and energy of the sea. Set around the park’s expansive central lake, Ignite can be experienced from multiple vantage points across the park, including Bayside Stadium and the Waterfront, ensuring breathtaking views from every angle as summer nights end in unforgettable brilliance.
- In addition, Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice will open this summer, taking guests on a new scientific mission on the attraction that first debuted in 2025.
- Additionally, the park will also debut an exciting all-new animal presentation this summer.
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