SeaWorld to Implement New Changes at Expedition Odyssey Within First Year of Operation
The attraction opened last May at the SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to change one of their newest attractions and installing a brand new iteration in the coming weeks.
What's Happening:
- Within its first year of operation, a marquee new attraction at SeaWorld Orlando is already getting ready for some changes.
- Expedition Odyssey, a flying theater ride that debuted at the park last year (think EPCOT's Soarin' Around the World, for those familiar), is getting a new update set to debut this year.
- The changes will see the attraction updated with a new ride film and rebranded into "Expedition Odyssey Fire & Ice," with park guests taking on the roles of Arctic researchers on observation missions, showcasing the contrast between geothermal fire and ice.
- According to the Orlando Sentinel, Kevin Boutte, vice president of attraction design, revealed more information about the attraction sharing that guests will see new environments and new animals that weren't in the previous experience, citing sperm whales specifically. He also mentioned that new environments will also include volcanoes, saying "I won't give too much away, but really unique environments that only exist because these forces that are at play."
- The ride system will be the same, with the new iteration set to take more advantage of the capabilities of that system, with Justin Newton, SVP of Project Development comparing the original project to purchasing a Ferrari to drive kids to school, and now they're taking the Ferrari to the freeway.
- The attraction will continue to have real Arctic animals like walruses and beluga whales as part of the exit of the experience.
- The original iteration of the attraction will remain available to park visitors for a few more weeks before closing for approximately 40 days for the transition into the new Fire & Ice version.
The First Chapter:
- The original version of the attraction opened last May, and sees guests climb aboard for a largely gentle experience gliding over Arctic environments and features moments with Polar Bears and Orcas.
- Along with the visuals, movement of the seats pivots gently to provide a gliding sensation while special effects like mist and smells would appear throughout the attraction.
- The ride system also features a unique loading system, allowing guests to load on one side of a rotating vehicle while others enjoy the flying experience on the other side.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com