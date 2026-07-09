SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream Returns for Sixth Year with Biggest Halloween Event Yet

The event returns September 11 through October 31 with a brand-new haunted house, nighttime coaster rides, themed bars, live entertainment and more terrifying announcements still to come.

Halloween season is creeping back into Central Florida, and SeaWorld Orlando is preparing to unleash another terrifying year of screams. The award-winning Howl-O-Scream returns this fall for its sixth year, bringing more haunted attractions, sinister surprises and nighttime thrills than ever before.

What’s Happening:

Running on select nights from September 11 through October 31, this year's event promises an expanded lineup of haunted houses, scare zones, themed bars, live entertainment and some of SeaWorld's biggest roller coasters operating under the cover of darkness.

Tickets are now on sale, with the resort launching a limited-time Sinister Sale offering savings of up to 70%.

While the full lineup has yet to be revealed, the park says an upcoming announcement will "transform this year's event and redefine the fear fans have come to expect from Howl-O-Scream."

Leading the 2026 lineup is an all-new haunted house titled Everything Must Stay, an original concept that blends paranormal horror with suburban nightmares.

According to the attraction's story, a quiet neighborhood home has remained unsold for six years after every prospective buyer fled in terror during open houses. Guests will step inside the cursed residence to uncover the sinister force that has kept the property abandoned. As supernatural entities awaken around them, visitors will quickly discover why one chilling phrase echoes throughout the home: Everything Must Stay.

The new haunted house joins an event that is already known for immersive storytelling and intense scares. While only one maze has been officially announced so far, SeaWorld confirmed that this year's event will ultimately feature five haunted houses, six scare zones, five themed bars, and two live entertainment shows. Additional haunted attractions, scare zones, and specialty experiences will be revealed over the coming weeks through SeaWorld Orlando's social media channels.

Once the sun sets, SeaWorld Orlando transforms into a completely different park. Familiar pathways become hunting grounds for monsters, eerie music fills the air, and scare actors emerge from every corner, creating an atmosphere designed to keep guests constantly on edge. Between haunted attractions, themed entertainment, and immersive environments, the event has steadily grown into one of Central Florida's premier Halloween destinations since debuting in 2021.

Beyond the scares, guests can also experience some of SeaWorld Orlando's headline attractions in the dark. Popular coasters including Mako, Ice Breaker, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice will remain open during the event, offering an entirely different experience after nightfall.

SeaWorld is also making it easier for guests to experience the event with its limited-time Sinister Sale. Single-night tickets start as low as $34.99, representing savings of up to 70%. Annual Pass Members receive even deeper discounts, with tickets starting at $29.99 and savings of up to 75%.

With additional haunted houses, scare zones, and entertainment still waiting to be announced, this year's Howl-O-Scream is shaping up to be the resort's biggest Halloween event yet. Fans can expect more announcements throughout the summer as SeaWorld slowly reveals what other nightmares are lurking in the shadows before opening night arrives on September 11.

More SeaWorld News: