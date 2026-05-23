Full POV: Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice Debuts at SeaWorld Orlando
Are you ready to experience the power of Fire & Ice?
Check out a first look at SeaWorld Orlando’s Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice ahead of its May 25th debut!
What’s Happening:
- Last year, SeaWorld Orlando debuted its new and immersive flying theatre attraction Expedition Odyssey!
- And just like Disney’s Soarin’ Across America, SeaWorld is getting ready to debut a new film for the attraction dubbed Fire & Ice.
- Today, May 22nd, Laughing Place was invited out for a special media Grand Opening of the attraction.
- Kicking off the event, we heard some opening remarks from SeaWorld bigwigs like Park President John “JP” Peterson and Design and Engineering’s Justin Newton.
- Afterwards, we were invited inside to experience Fire & Ice for ourselves!
- Guests are recruited into a story-driven scientific mission inside a fully themed Arctic research outpost, where they join a field team studying the extreme forces of fire and ice.
- After a briefing from a research scientist, visitors board a prototype drone craft for a cinematic journey through frozen landscapes, dynamic environments, and encounters with Arctic wildlife.
- Take a look at a full POV of the experience below:
- Following the ride portion, the adventure continues with real-world animal encounters featuring beluga whales and walruses.
- Designed as a family-friendly attraction with a 39-inch height requirement, Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice allows guests of all ages to experience the Arctic mission together.
- Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice officially opens May 25 at 2PM.
- For those looking to plan an Orlando getaway, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More SeaWorld:
- Electric Ocean Makes a Splashing Comeback This Summer at SeaWorld Orlando
- Aquatica Orlando Says Aloha to Summer with Park Improvements, Tropical Energy and More New Island-Inspired Fun
- Photos: Seven Seas Food Festival Washes Ashore at SeaWorld Orlando for 2026
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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