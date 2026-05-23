Full POV: Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice Debuts at SeaWorld Orlando

Are you ready to experience the power of Fire & Ice?

Check out a first look at SeaWorld Orlando’s Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice ahead of its May 25th debut!

What’s Happening:

Last year, SeaWorld Orlando debuted its new and immersive flying theatre attraction Expedition Odyssey!

And just like Disney’s Soarin’ Across America, SeaWorld is getting ready to debut a new film for the attraction dubbed Fire & Ice.

Today, May 22nd, Laughing Place was invited out for a special media Grand Opening of the attraction.

Kicking off the event, we heard some opening remarks from SeaWorld bigwigs like Park President John “JP” Peterson and Design and Engineering’s Justin Newton.

Afterwards, we were invited inside to experience Fire & Ice for ourselves!

Guests are recruited into a story-driven scientific mission inside a fully themed Arctic research outpost, where they join a field team studying the extreme forces of fire and ice.

After a briefing from a research scientist, visitors board a prototype drone craft for a cinematic journey through frozen landscapes, dynamic environments, and encounters with Arctic wildlife.

Take a look at a full POV of the experience below:

Following the ride portion, the adventure continues with real-world animal encounters featuring beluga whales and walruses.

Designed as a family-friendly attraction with a 39-inch height requirement, Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice allows guests of all ages to experience the Arctic mission together.

Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice officially opens May 25 at 2PM.

For those looking to plan an Orlando getaway, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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