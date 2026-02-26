Aquatica Orlando Says Aloha to Summer with Park Improvements, Tropical Energy and More New Island-Inspired Fun
This early celebration of summer will take place Saturdays and Sundays from March 7 through May 3.
Get ready to say Aloha to Summer, as Aquatica Orlando turns up the tropical energy in style every Saturday and Sunday from March 7 through May 3, 2026.
What's Happening:
- Aloha to Summer transforms the park into an island-inspired escape filled with splash parties, interactive games, live entertainment, specialty food and drinks, and brand-new experiences designed for guests of all ages.
- This comes as the park is working on a series of guest experience enhancements designed to improve arrival flow, comfort and dining options.
- Plans are underway for a new coffee and funnel cake shop, along with an additional toll booth to help improve traffic flow and streamline entry into the park ahead of peak summer weekends.
- Guests can also enjoy the newly refreshed Ke-Re’s Bar, with an updated look and enhanced guest space, offering a more vibrant setting to relax with specialty drinks during Aloha to Summer.
- This year’s event introduces several all-new experiences across the park, including:
- Welcome Celebration – Guests are greeted with festive Hawaiian leis and a refreshing sip to start the celebration the moment they arrive.
- Summer Splash Parties – High-energy dance parties in the Polynesian Realm featuring music, fun water sprayers, and interactive moments to cool off the crowd.
- Games & Contests at Turi’s Kid Cove – Family-friendly competitions and interactive activities for kids and parents to enjoy together.
- NEW Rotating Weekend Experiences – Each weekend brings interactive activations that families can enjoy together, including sandcastle art, surfboard art, shell art... so every visit feels a little different!
- NEW Bar Trivia at Ke-Re’s Bar – Guests can join themed bar trivia while enjoying specialty tropical drinks.
- NEW Food and Drinks Park-Wide – A fresh lineup of island-inspired bites, cocktails, and mocktails created exclusively for Aloha to Summer.
- As part of the seasonal transformation, Tassie’s Underwater Twist will feature a brand-new audio and video overlay, adding a fresh summer vibe to the ride experience.
- Pass Members can enjoy special perks during Aloha to Summer, including early access to a dedicated Pass Member welcome area at Tassie’s Twisted Cove, an exclusive and festive island-style welcome, a special craft, and priority access to Tassie’s Underwater Twist during morning hours.
- Finally, there will of course be some specialty menu items full of fresh island-inspired flavors, including:
- Huli Huli Ribs – sweet-and-savory island-style BBQ ribs.
- Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos – crispy chips topped with fresh tuna and island flavors.
- Tropical Cocktails & Mocktails – including the Hawaiian Mai Tai and Green Hawaiian with pineapple and citrus flavors.
