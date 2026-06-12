Photos/Video: Light Up the Night as Electric Ocean Returns to SeaWorld Orlando for 2026

Check out all the entertainment, food and more that awaits during Electric Ocean this summer!

Electric Ocean has returned to SeaWorld Orlando following a one-year hiatus, bigger and better than ever! From drones and fireworks, to returning nighttime shows with some of the park's most iconic animals, there's something for everyone this summer.

As the sun sets, guests can dive into the long-awaited return of nighttime animal shows, incredible environments of light and music with friendly DJ dance parties at Club SeaGlow, witness the incredible cirque spectacular show, Hydro Surge, and close the night with an all-new drone and fireworks spectacular.

Dolphins: Touch the Sky

Dolphins: Touch the Sky features playful bottlenose dolphins, inspiring storytelling, and an energetic soundtrack that celebrates the connection between humans and the natural world.

Shamu Celebration: Light Up The Night

Shamu Celebration: Light Up The Night features vibrant lighting, music, and high-energy choreography that celebrates the power and beauty of killer whales in a festival-style atmosphere.

Sea Lions Tonite

Sea Lions Tonite brings even more laughs, personality, and fast-paced comedy as SeaWorld’s beloved sea lions take center stage with all-new surprises.

Ignite: A Fireworks Spectacular

The park’s first-ever drone show returns for its second year ahead of the beloved Ignite Fireworks Spectacular, creating a stunning tribute to the ocean.

Prior to the drones and fireworks, guests are treated to a performance featuring some dancers and some impressive sea creature puppets.

This aerial spectacle transforms the night sky over SeaWorld’s central lake into a stunning, ocean-themed display, showcasing hundreds of synchronized drones that craft vibrant waves, luminous sea creatures, and dynamic light patterns. Accompanied by the pulsating anthem "Feeling Electric," the drones morph into glowing fireflies, seamlessly integrating into the park's signature fireworks show.

Electric Ocean Food

As with any special event at a theme park, you can try out some delicious food and beverage items during Electric Ocean. Here’s a look at some of the special food offerings available this summer.

Learn More About Electric Ocean

We had a chance to talk to SeaWorld Orlando representative Banks Lee to learn a little more about Electric Ocean.

Guests might even run into some performers with carrying these impressive sea creature puppets.

Electric Ocean continues select nights through the end of the summer at SeaWorld Orlando