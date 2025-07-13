Re-Ranked: The Top 9 Roller Coasters at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Including Phoenix Rising

Welcome back to another “Ranked" article here on Laughing Place. Three and a half years after initially posting this ranking of the coasters at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, it’s time for an update. Since my original ranking, I’ve had the chance to ride the park’s kids’ coaster, Air Grover, as well as their new family coaster, Phoenix Rising. There are also a couple of coasters that have been removed since my initial ranking, namely Sand Serpent and Scorpion. Suffice to say, they won’t be included here. But feel free to check out my original ranking here. On that note, let’s dive into the countdown!

9. Air Grover

Air Grover is a simple kids roller coaster that offers minimal thrills for adults, but is just perfect for what it is. If you’ve been on The Barnstormer at the Magic Kingdom or Flight of the Hippogriff at Universal Islands of Adventure, then you know exactly what to expect here.

8. Cobra’s Curse

If this were a countdown of the most unique coasters, then I think Cobra’s Curse would have to top it off. The experience starts out with a pretty impressive queue by Busch Gardens’ standards, that is very reminiscent of Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride at the Universal parks. The ride itself begins with a vertical lift hill that brings you face-to-face with the giant Cobra statue. You then begin a three part ride, the first part being forwards, the second backwards, and the third spinning. All of that put together makes for a unique, fun and well themed roller coaster.

7. Phoenix Rising

Busch Gardens’ newest coaster is also one of its most family-friendly. Taking over the space of the former Sand Serpent wild mouse coaster, Phoenix Rising is an inverted family coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M). The presentation of the ride is fantastic, with a swooping turn placed right over the attraction’s entrance. That continues into the station, as four different phoenixes appear at random on a wall of screens each time a train is dispatched. As for the coaster itself, it’s surprisingly forceful, with some fun, swooping maneuvers. Sadly, as with the similar Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando, there is a noticeable rattle, unfortunate for such a new coaster.

6. Tigris

Opening in 2019, Tigris is a really fun and surprisingly forceful launched coaster. Tigris is a shuttle coaster, one that goes backwards and forwards on the same track, allowing it to fit in a smaller footprint than a lot of other coasters. Three launches get you up to speed, two forwards and one backwards, and they provide a pretty forceful start to the ride. Once you get to the tippy top of the coaster, the hang-time and air-time are pretty spectacular. It's a fun addition to the park’s line-up.

5. SheiKra

SheiKra is definitely a one trick pony, but the trick that it offers is an incredible one. Taking riders 200 feet in the air before stalling them looking down towards the ground, where you’re about to go over a 90 degree drop is honestly terrifying every single time. The first time I rode this, I was so scared, as I’m sure most people who ride are. The adrenaline does kick in though, and you get ejected down that first drop, before swooping up through an inversion to do it all over again, this time with a smaller drop. The kinetic energy of the splashdown drop at the end of the ride is not only fun while riding, but also for passersby.

4. Kumba

Probably the first large scale looping coaster in the state of Florida was the almost 30 year old Kumba. An absolute old-school B&M coaster that still packs an impressive punch to this day. I would say that Kumba is probably the most intense coaster in the park, as the force of the inversions and helixes is felt in your feet every time. It’s a really picturesque coaster too, as you can see in the photo above. Kumba is the African word for roar, and that is definitely on display here, as you can hear the loud and impressive roar of the coaster even from far away.

3. Montu

My favorite of Busch Gardens’ four B&M coasters is Montu, their inverted model. Out of the quite a few installations of this type of ride that I’ve been on, I’d have to say Montu is my favorite. With a lot of the drops and inversions built into Egyptian themed trenches, it provides for a really good, low to the ground thrill. On that note, a lot of the inversions are really whippy, especially if you’re in the back. So you really get pulled into them. Montu is another older coaster (over 25 years old) that still holds up exceptionally well.

2. Iron Gwazi

In my previous ranking, I had Iron Gwazi placed below Montu, as I had only rode the attraction once, and that was following a 90 minute wait that was advertised as 15 minutes. Since then, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to ride this attraction, specifically in the back row, where it truly shines. From the second you drop to the moment you hit the break-run, Iron Gwazi is non-stop. There’s no moment to breathe, and that’s what makes it so good! The airtime is absolutely incredible, as are the inversions, all done at a breakneck speed. It’s also a very smooth ride, which makes it immensely re-rideable. Iron Gwazi truly is a world-class coaster.

1. Cheetah Hunt

Cheetah Hunt is just pure fun and adrenaline, and while not the most intense ride in the park, it’s the one that never fails to put a smile on my face. The ride features three different launches and a meandering layout that goes over the park’s Skyway, zig-zagging through waterfalls and alongside the Serengeti Plains. It’s a long ride that is immensely satisfying. There’s also something about the sound of the launches, which almost sounds like a Cheetah’s roar. Cheetah Hunt is the most fun and my personal favorite coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

