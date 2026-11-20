Coca-Cola Christmas Suite Debuts at Gaylord Palms Resort Ahead of Holiday Caravan Visit
A themed overnight suite and a four-day Caravan visit bring Coca-Cola nostalgia to the Kissimmee resort.
Gaylord Palms is adding a little Coca-Cola nostalgia to its Christmas celebration, with a themed suite for overnight guests and a Holiday Caravan stop that includes a visit from the Coca-Cola Polar Bear.
What's Happening:
- Coca-Cola is taking over the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee with the arrival of the Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan and a special Coca-Cola Christmas Suite.
- The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan is scheduled to visit Gaylord Palms November 23–26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
- The complimentary Caravan experience includes:
- Photo opportunities with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear
- Interactive activities, product samples and holiday giveaways
- While the Caravan event is free, parking at the resort costs extra. Other Christmas attractions may require separate tickets.
- Gaylord Palms has also introduced a limited-time Coca-Cola Christmas Suite, located in an atrium-view Deluxe Suite. Among the features offered as part of the suite are:
- Coca-Cola décor, custom-decorated Christmas trees and a Letters to Santa mailbox
- Upgraded amenities and check-in services, Coca-Cola products, holiday treats and a keepsake
- Four tickets to ice!, which features The Polar Express at Gaylord Palms this year
- The Coca-Cola Christmas Suite is available for stays through January 3, 2027.
- Speaking of ice!, we had a chance to preview this year's display, featuring The Polar Express.
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