Dollywood Provides Another Making Of Video for NightFlight Expedition as the Ride Nears Completion
"It's going to do things that no other ride in the world currently does."
Dollywood has released another Making Of video for their upcoming NightFlight Expedition ride, which is in its finishing stages.
What's Happening:
- NightFlight Expedition looks to be ready soon at Dollywood, as the latest video following the ride's construction notes that some of the final elements are being installed, including the final piece of coaster track.
- The video features several key designers on the ride, along with appearances from a performer playing Cora, one of the sibling duo at the center of NightFlight Expedition's storyline.
- Some bold but quite intriguing claims are made about NightFlight Expedition in the video, including that "It's going to do things that no other ride in the world currently does."
- The attraction is attention getting to be sure, touted as the world’s first indoor family hybrid coaster and whitewater river raft ride.
- In the video, designers note the ride will allow you to "soar high above the smokeys at night," and stress the storybook feel they were going for, which includes dimensional sets comprised of a series of flats.
- The opening day for NightFlight Expedition has yet to be announced.
- The original intention was for it to open Spring 2026, which means, technically, there's still a few weeks for it to reach that goal, barring a push a bit later into summer.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com