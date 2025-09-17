Good Golly! Miss Dolly Has Revealed the Game-Changing New Attraction Coming to Dollywood in 2026

This marks the first attraction of its kind in the world, combining four different experiences into one.

Dollywood, the landmark theme park in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, has revealed their game-changing new attraction for the 2026 season.

What’s Happening:

After what was admitted to be an intentionally confusing marketing campaign, Dollywood fans no longer have to wonder what’s taking shape inside a new building in the park’s WildWood Grove area.

After being teased by what could have been literally anything, Dollywood has revealed today that their new ride for 2026 will be everything.

At a cost of more than $50 million (the largest single attraction investment in Dollywood history), the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee landmark will be debuting the new NightFlight Expedition.

The first attraction experience of its kind in the world, NightFlight Expedition combines four unique features into one groundbreaking thrill ride sure to delight guests of all ages.

The world’s first indoor family hybrid coaster and whitewater river raft ride, NightFlight Expedition takes Dollywood guests on an unforgettable journey through the Smoky Mountains to search for bioluminescence in the nation’s most-visited national park. During the 5 1/2-minute experience, guests soar on a nighttime flight over the scenic Smokies, enjoy a thrilling whitewater rafting excursion through more than 500,000 gallons of surging water, traverse a mountain ridge on a roller coaster, and navigate a mysterious shimmering lake by boat.

Created and built by Dollywood, Herschend Creative Studios and esteemed manufacturer Mack Rides, the custom-designed amphibious ride vehicle interacts with vivid multimedia projections, dynamic onboard and offboard audio, as well as special lighting effects, to immerse guests in an extraordinary Smoky Mountain adventure.

NightFlight Expedition features a 39" height requirement and is located inside a 44,000 sq. ft., temperature-controlled facility, allowing it to operate independently of the sometimes unpredictable Smoky Mountain weather.

At the heart of the ride’s adventure is the search for Secret Lake, the water source thought to provide Wildwood Grove’s Wildwood Tree with its colorful glowing canopy.

Guests set out on their expedition to find Secret Lake with the help of twin scientists, Cora and Jasper Oakley, who just happen to be the niece and nephew of Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley. The twins, who work out of a hangar at Hidden Hollow Aviation, have invented the Bioluminator, a device designed to detect and amplify bioluminescence, the biochemical emission of light by living organisms. Cora and Jasper mount the device onto their family’s one-of-a-kind amphibious aircraft to illuminate the Wildwood Tree’s glowing roots and follow them to Secret Lake.

In case you didn’t see it clearly enough as it was featured twice in the video above, take a look at the trailer for the new attraction below.

NightFlight Expedition is anticipated to open in Spring 2026, so adventurers should begin preparing early to join Cora and Jasper on their journey. In recognition of their loyalty, current 2025 Dollywood season passholders can purchase a 2026 season pass now, the earliest time ever in the history of the park. Current passholders who renew now will be given the opportunity to experience NightFlight Expedition before it opens to the public.

What They’re Saying:

Dolly Parton: “I’m just so proud that Dollywood has grown so much in its first 40 years that we’re able to add a ride like NightFlight Expedition. I have no doubt it’s going to be a huge part of Dollywood’s next 40 years. We’re always trying to take the natural beauty of the Smokies and make it part of everything we’re doing in the park, and they’ve definitely been able to do it with this ride… A lot of people ask me about my favorite season in the Smokies, but no one ever asks me what my favorite time of day is. Our new ride sends you out into the mountains at night, which is the time that I think they really come to life! Obviously, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is known for the synchronous lightning bugs, but I also love to just sit and listen to the owls calling or the frogs croaking, and I love to see the stars sparkling like rhinestones up in the big old sky. It’s pure mountain magic."

Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton: "NightFlight Expedition is truly exceptional, combining cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling that stays true to the heart of Dollywood and the Smoky Mountains to deliver an experience unlike anything else. As the largest addition in our history, it not only represents a major milestone for our company, but it also sets a new standard for guest offerings. The attraction is designed to engage families with its vivid storytelling and to delight thrill-seekers with its innovative elements. This expansion underscores Dollywood's ongoing growth and evolution, and we're proud to be considered among the best theme park experiences in the world. NightFlight Expedition allows us to celebrate our rich Smoky Mountain heritage, while creating a ride that helps us deliver on providing a world-class experience."

Already In Progress:

This first of its kind attraction is going to be a game changer in the industry. As such, the park has already gotten a jumpstart on its construction.

Those already riding the rails of the park on the Dollywood Express could see the massive show building for the attraction taking shape for quite some time.

Now, those Dollywood fans know exactly what to expect come Spring 2026 after months of being intentionally (per Naughton in the reveal) confused with various campaigns online and in the park.

A banner on the side of the building helps set the story, revealing that the building will soon be the future home of Hidden Hollow Aviation

Throughout the photos, you can see this massive building, which Dollywood has touted as the size of four football fields in size, as well as its relation to the rest of WildWood Grove and the parks family coaster, Big Bear Mountain.

NightFlight Expedition is slated to debut at Dollywood in the spring of 2026.