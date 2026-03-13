New Favorite Destinations and Experiences Appear on TIME's "World's Greatest Places" List

The showstopper sets belong to Wizarding World of Harry Potter–Ministry of Magic and its 1920s Parisian streetscapes, while the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride keeps queuing guests entertained with talking portraits and animatronics."

campus, composed of the original Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and several on-site hotels, the new Epic Universe area features the new park and three new on-site hotels. Universal buses connect the on-site hotels to each campus.

Staying within the world of theme parks, another made TIME's list this year, and just hearing "Six Flags" may catch some folks off guard.

made the list, not only for being the first Six Flags park outside of North America, but also because of their record breaking thrill rides. One of which is a roller coaster that measures over two miles in length, climbs 640 feet into the sky, and can be seen from space - Falcon's Flight.