New Favorite Destinations and Experiences Appear on TIME's "World's Greatest Places" List
A new list is shared annually, and destinations that debuted in 2025 have popped up.
TIME has released their annual list of the World's Greatest Places, and some of them might be a bit familiar to our readers.
What's Happening:
- TIME has revealed their list of the World's Greatest Places, which annually highlights 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay.
- While the list features 100 different locales, we have spotted some that would pique the interest of our readers, namely a cruise ship and two different theme parks.
- Each year, TIME solicits nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, with an eye toward those offering new, exciting, and relevant experiences.
- The first should come as no surprise, with Universal Epic Universe making the list. The new park has been on the must-see list for travelers and theme park fans since it first opened its gates last May.
- The new park fully immerses into themed worlds on a scale never before seen in theme parks before. Containing five realms, including Dark Universe, Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk. It appears that it was the fifth portal that really caught TIME's eye, with their correspondent saying, "The showstopper sets belong to Wizarding World of Harry Potter–Ministry of Magic and its 1920s Parisian streetscapes, while the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride keeps queuing guests entertained with talking portraits and animatronics."
- While located a few miles away from the existing Universal Orlando campus, composed of the original Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and several on-site hotels, the new Epic Universe area features the new park and three new on-site hotels. Universal buses connect the on-site hotels to each campus.
- Staying within the world of theme parks, another made TIME's list this year, and just hearing "Six Flags" may catch some folks off guard. Six Flags Qiddiya City made the list, not only for being the first Six Flags park outside of North America, but also because of their record breaking thrill rides. One of which is a roller coaster that measures over two miles in length, climbs 640 feet into the sky, and can be seen from space - Falcon's Flight.
- Both of those list items are land-based but for the third we need to head out to sea. That's where we'll find another of TIME's picks with the new Disney Destiny.
- The seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, and sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, the Disney Destiny celebrates all things Heroes and Villains. Having taking its maiden voyage in November of 2025, the ship has entertained every passenger on board in style. With their exclusive Broadway-style performance of Hercules, to lounges and drinks themed after Cruella De Vil and Doctor Strange. While the destinations might be what attracts cruise passengers, TIME adds a bit more, saying "The ship sails four- and five-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas and western Caribbean, but it isn’t the routing that sets it apart; it’s how fully the experience caters to adult superfans as well as families."
- To experience Universal Orlando or a voyage aboard the Disney Cruise Line and the Disney Destiny, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help you visit either or both destinations!
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