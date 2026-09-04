Video: The Haunted Houses, Tram, and Signature Show of Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights 2026

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The first weekend of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood, inviting guests into the terrifying worlds of some famous horror I.P. and original ideas at the park.

This year, guests can experience the Terror Tram with an appearance and walk-through experience by Art the Clown from the Terrifier series. Other iconic properties like The Purge, Hellraiser, Stranger Things, and more also featured. We were able to experience this years iteration of the annual event, and you can check out all the terrifying haunted houses and shows in our videos below.

Terror Tram Starring Art the Clown

In this year's version of the Terror Tram, Art the Clown arrives on the Backlot with his bloody bag of presents in tow. But when he realizes he’s too early for Christmas, he hijacks the Terror Tram for his own ho-ho-horrific holiday tradition.

Stranger Things 5

Themed to the final season of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, this haunted house invites guests into The Upside Down as it is invading Hawkins, and this time no one’s safe. Join the gang in Hawkins for one last adventure as you try to survive Demogorgons and the Mind Flayer. Will you defeat Vecna once and for all?

Sinners

Halloween Horror Nights attendees are ready to head into the juke joint's opening night. However, it might be their last. Pierce the veil and experience the horror of the film Sinners as the Smokestack Twins defend Club Juke from a hive mind of bloodthirsty vampire in our video below.

Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness

Ozzy Osbourne’s shocking image was as haunting as his heavy metal hits. Now, guests can enter the Prince of Darkness’s kingdom where music and mayhem collide, and this crazy train has gone off the rails. Veer through a decaying world ripped straight from Ozzy’s lyrics in this haunted house inspired by one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest legends. Let the madness begin!

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

If ever there’s a reason to be afraid of Klowns, this is it. The Killer Klowns from Outer Space have landed in this haunted house themed to the classic movie. And the joke’s on Halloween Horror Nights guests if they get trapped in the cotton candy cocoons - becoming a gooey, gruesome snack.

Killceanera: Music by Slash

In this haunted house featuring music by Slash, a vengeful birthday girl summons malevolent spirits to her quinceañera to exact monstrous vengeance on school bullies.

Hellraiser

Halloween Horror Nights guests are able to enter a realm of pure pain in a haunted house based on the original Hellraiser trilogy on a journey through the depths of Hell and bear witness to Pinhead and the Cenobites’ nightmarish rituals.

Evil Dead Burn

The Book of the Dead has been reopened, and now an infernal force consumes a family home. In this haunted house based on the new film, Evil Dead Burn, guests will dodge possessed Deadites hell-bent on bloodshed, and encounter not just the root of evil, but the whole family tree.

Dead, Deader, Deadest

When a miracle embalming drug backfires, the Deville Family Funeral Home’s permanent residents rise from their graves dead set on terrorizing the living in this haunted house.

The Purge: Dangerous Waters

The fan-favorite stunt show is back, inviting guests into the watery, lawless world of The Purge, where unpredictable terror will be brought to life in front of their very eyes.

Halloween Horror Nights is now taking place on select nights at Universal Studios Hollywood through Sunday, November 1, 2026.